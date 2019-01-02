A public hearing is set to be held Jan. 10 during the Rigby City Council meeting for the request of a special use permit for a convenience store and gas station currently being constructed at approximately 490 Rigby Lake Road.
Applicant Brad Hall has requested a special use permit for a building to be constructed on the north property line with a zero set-back from the property line with Wendys.
City Clerk Dave Swager said if the special use permit is granted by the city council, then the setback between Hall’s property and Wendys would be zero-feet.
Construction of the convenience store and gas station began around the time of the construction of the peanut roundabout in early August. In addition to the convenience store, a drive-thru fast food restaurant will also be in place, however the specific restaurant has yet to be determined according to Swager.
The property will feature a convenience store on the north-end, gas pumps on the south-end, parking spaces on the east-end and a larger parking lot, drive-thru and fast-food restaurant on the west-end.
The discussion of the parcel of land has been ongoing since February. During the Feb. 15 city council meeting, the council was informed that Hall would like to purchase the adjacent property that was owned by the city.
“They (Hall) would take care of it and they would pave it,” Mayor Jason Richardson said Feb. 15. “We have a waterline there so we would retain the right-of-way.”
Richardson said the purchase of the property would be for future development, although nothing at that time had begun.
“The reason that this is pressing is the state is looking to start this project pretty soon,” Richardson said. “So the developer of that property would like to start developing so they finish at the same time (of the state).”
The council voted to approve the selling of the property, with Richardson being the appointee to negotiate the price.
Although he voted yes, Councilman Richard Datwyler said he was concerned with selling the property before an engineer did the survey to split the lot in two.
“As long as it’s OK, I’m for it,” Datwyler said.
The hearing will take place Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall. For more information, see the legal notice on page 8.