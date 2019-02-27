A hearing regarding the adoption of the proposed Rigby area of impact has been set for March 21, after the Rigby City Council approved publishing the proposed map Feb. 21.
The City of Rigby and Jefferson County have been discussing the proposed impact area since January.
During a work meeting held Jan. 29, Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway and Planning and Zoning Commissioner Ty Belnap questioned the city’s original proposed map and why certain areas were not included.
For example, the area between County Line Road and 100 N. and 3700 E. and 3800 E. was not included. Hathaway and Belnap pointed this out because Klim is located there.
Secondly, the area between 100 N. and 200 N. and 3900 E. and 4000 E. also wasn’t included. Richardson explained that part of the reason to exclude the area is that a majority of it has already been developed.
During the County Planning and Zoning meeting Feb. 7, the aforementioned areas were added to the proposed impact area.
A few of the codes the city said they would like to see enforced for new developments include: type three vertical curb and gutter; a five foot mow stripe; French drains on both sides of the road at a distance not to exceed one block or 1/8 of a mile, whichever is smaller; street lights at every intersection; geotextile fabric installed under road base on new asphalt roads; 2.5 inches of asphalt on all new roads; 42-foot minimum on all new roads back of curb to back of gutter; 60-foot right-of-way on all roads; water service pits installed on every service line; water services installed in front yards and sewers installed in back of yards to include a 10-foot easement; cul-de-sac at the circle in 105-feet wide curb-to-curb and 177-feet deep; 55-feet of frontage; and fiber optic conduit to be installed in all new additions.
These are only going to be required for new builds. Homes that have been constructed, or are in the middle of construction will not be required to meet all of these standards. Likewise, it was stressed during the meeting that being in the area of impact does not necessarily mean all homes in the impact area are going to be annexed.
A joint meeting with Jefferson County and the City of Rigby will take place Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
If the council decides to approve the proposed impact area following its hearing March 21, three readings of the ordinance will take place before the map is officially adopted.