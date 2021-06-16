During the Jefferson County Commissioners’ meeting June 7, Lorenzo resident Ovanes Berbarian’s nuisance request regarding compression breaks was tabled until further notice.
Berberian’s attorney, Lary Larson, stated Berberian has guests at his home frequently, a well as others in Lorenzo, and the compression breaks disturb him, his guests and his neighbors.
According to Larson, the noise got worse for residents once the interchange was put in near 4100 E.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated that it will take a compression break ordinance to move forward with a mandate to have air braking prohibited.
“We’ve started the process already,” said Hancock. “We’ve had some pretty good models of some compression break ordinances from other counties. We just have to get it going again. We have to have a hearing where we designate specific areas.”
According to Jefferson County Public Works Director Dave Walrath, compression brakes are a little bit on the loud side, which Mr. Berberian is complaining about.
Walrath stated the speed limit is 50 mph. Anywhere in the county that doesn’t have an actual speed limit sign is 50 mph.
“I think the whole point is that if we put in a sign the truck drivers will obey,” said Hancock.
Walrath stated it will have to go to a public hearing before anything is finalized.
“The council probably wants to look at their options about different ordinances and prices to see what is going to work,” said Walrath.