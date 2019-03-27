An unattended heating pad has resulted in $30,000 in damages to a home at 4090 E. and 450 N. in Rigby March 15.
According to a Central Fire press release, the Rigby and Menan stations were called out on report of a deck fire. Upon arrival, responders discovered an attached backyard deck had been on fire and that the furniture on the deck had burned and the fire melted the soffit above the deck.
Before responders arrived, homeowner Jim Rist, had connected his garden hose and proceeded to extinguish the fire. According to the release, there was smoke in the attic and pouring out of the roof vents.
Firefighters removed the soffit and deck furniture and were able to access the attic to the house allowing them to ventilate the smoke and check for any fire extension. Charring was found on a truss directly above the deck, but no other fire extension was found in any other parts of the house.
One homeowner was treated on-scene for minor smoke inhalation.