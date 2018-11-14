After an extensive public hearing and much deliberation, the Rigby City Council has decided to change the zoning of the property of 359 W. 3rd N. to an R2.
Despite profound opposition from numerous residents living near the proposed lot who spoke during the hearing along with 80 signatures on a petition from surrounding neighbors, the council decided to change the zone from an R1 to an R2 upholding the Rigby Planning and Zoning’s decision.
“They’ve given us a “do recommend” and I think we need to uphold that,” Councilwoman Nichole Weight said.
“It’s a tough decision, but I think it is the right decision for the Crank estate to have the opportunity to sell this piece of property,” Councilman Doug Burke said. “I think it’s good for the city—I think it’s the right thing to do.”
Prior to the council’s decision, City Clerk Dave Swager briefly explained the history of the application and the public hearing was held.
He noted that the application was originally discussed at a Rigby Planning and Zoning meeting in September of 2016 where the commissioners at the time voted 4-1 in favor of the zone change from R1 to R2. After that meeting it was referred to the Rigby City Council for the zone change.
The applicant, Mike Crank of Idaho Falls and the owner of the property said when his father passed away they lost their animal rights on the property resulting in their property remaining an R1 and losing most of its value
“Agriculture is no longer major component with the City of Rigby, so something needs to be done with this property,” he said.
Because of this Crank said he would like to change the lot to an R2 allowing for additional housing to be constructed.
“We’re going to market this as an assisted living senior living community,” he said. “We don’t want packed in houses in there, that doesn’t benefit us any.”
“We want something done with the property that will help benefit Rigby and its growth, we’re not looking to put something in there that is considered awful.”
During the public hearing four patrons spoke in favor of the zone change along with Crank, each addressing their belief that a zone change would benefit the community.
“We do agree this a beautiful six-acre piece of land located in the city limits but the farm now is coming to the point of being a nuisance evidence by complaints and reports filed to the city and police departments,” Rachel Anderson said. “Something needs to be done with this wasted city resource.”
“As I’ve watched it deteriorate, I’m not sure why we’re keeping it the way it is and why people are fighting,” Janice Crank said. “I would think as a city you would want to improve the city limits and to help develop this property to help to community and the property values in Rigby.”
“The main reason I would like to see the zone change is because I’m part owner of this property,” Cheryl Coles said. “This land is more marketable and worth more if it is zoned R2.”
“Changing this from R1 to R2 does one thing for you city leaders, it gives you leaders options,” Dustin Coles said.
Two patrons signed-up in neutral positions, however neither one of them spoke.
Finally, more than 10 patrons spoke in opposition of the proposed zone change concerned about multiple aspects of the proposed change including increased traffic, impact on infrastructure and the lack of details about how many residences will be located on the lot.
“Some of the concerns I have are the water and sewer demands that would be put in that area,” Terry Smith said. “I would like to see the land developed but I hope council that you will limit the amount of doors that can be built there.”
“I went around to all the doors and talked to everybody in the neighborhood; not one person wants this change,” Eliza King said. “They want to keep it R1.”
King further said that if the property is changed to an R2, surrounding neighbors will likely move from the area, including herself.
“We put you all (council) in charge of our city to help protect and to listen to us,” King said. “I had 80 signatures from this time and 64 from last time.”
“It has only one major street access and that’s it,” Rex Sutherland said. “I would love to see it developed as an R1.”
“They’ll sell to whoever comes in,” David Byington said
In rebuttal, Crank said they are exclusively looking to put in a senior living center, nothing else.
“We’ve heard a lot of concerns, basically about our character,” he said. “Our word is our word, that’s what we’re looking for, we’re not looking to say one thing and do another.”
Likewise, Crank pointed out earlier in the meeting that he has heard concerns about it potentially impacting property values before, however he said he yet to find any evidence that proves this fact.
With all comments taken into consideration, the council decided to approve the zone change by a vote of 4-2 with Councilmen Richard Datwyler and Adam Hall voting “no.”
“Part of the comprehensive plan was to make a comprehensive plan map, and the plan was for this to be an R1 as was stated that we don’t want islands, so this is a change of the comprehensive plan if we zone this R2,” Datwyler said. “I think it is changing the purpose of this part of the community—we should listen to the residents of this community.”
“I’m here for the citizens of our community and our community would like single family dwellings in there,” Hall said.