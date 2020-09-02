Henry receives recognition as a leader in education

Esther K. Henry, an English teacher at Rigby High School, received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award for her work as an educator.
Henry, a 1980 graduate of Rigby High School, has been teaching for nearly 36 years. Following high school, Henry received her Bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah and taught for seven years at Springville High in Utah.
“I always liked learning and sharing that knowledge with people,” Henry said. “Learning makes life more interesting. I’m also a people-person and teaching is a good way to be around lots of people.”
In 1992, Henry had to chance to return to her home town and came back to Rigby. She went on to receive a Master of Arts from the Western Governors University in Salt Lake in 2004, but has stayed in Rigby.
As a student herself, Henry said as she helped with study groups, she noticed that English and math were the two most disliked subjects.
“I thought English was enjoyable,” she said. “Even now I tell my students, ‘even though English is easy to dislike, I have a few things to help – like Mary Poppins with a spoonful of sugar and some medicine.”
School Board Member Leon Clark previously taught with Henry and remembers the effort she puts into her classes. He said that as a student, Henry was outstanding and later on was a joy to teach with.
“Esther has been a perfectionist in everything she does, including teaching,” Clark said. “She is very dedicated to the profession and she always strives to elevate her own knowledge and ability.”
Clark said she’s earned the Master teacher award and that she has been a “magnificent teacher” and that the district has been blessed to have her for so many years.
“She’s the best of the best,” he stated.
Henry found out about her nomination in June 2020, which she stated has humbled her.
“I didn’t think I was doing anything special, I just get up and go to work,” she said. “I enjoy being around students and my colleagues. I didn’t even realize it’s been almost 36 years.”
The Lifetime Achievement Award aims to recognize those who have shown leadership qualities with noted credentials and success in their career field.
Henry, according to a press release by Marquis Who’s Who, has served as chair of the RHS English Department, acted as a dual enrollment adjunct professor at Idaho State University, a chairperson for the Idaho State Department of Education as well as the professional standards commissioners from 2009 to 2015.
In 2019, Henry also received the Master Educator Premium Award from the Idaho State Board of Education in 2019 and earlier, the Teacher Preparation Award from the University of Idaho in 2003.
“Esther is one of those people in an organization that just are the foundation,” Superintendent Chad Martin said. “She’s been here and has institutional knowledge and is just a rock... She’s always there for kids and does whatever she needs to do to help the kids.”
Martin went onto say that people like Henry are those you love to have in schools or any organization because others can go to her for advice for school and life.
“She’s more than just a teacher,” Martin said.
In terms of advice Henry would give to students, the best thing they can do is continue to try.
“I think more than anything, I want students to know that they can do it,” Henry said. “Nothing will come their way that they can’t do and that they can accomplish all the things they hope to. And to never hesitate to ask for help. Asking for help is a sign of strength – not weakness.”