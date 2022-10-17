Congratulations to Hailey Thomas of Rigby on landing a new catch-and-release state record from Henrys Lake. Hailey hooked the 36-inch long monster rainbow/cutthroat hybrid on Oct. 4 while fishing with her family on the renowned east Idaho lake. Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy from the Snake River in 2018.

Hailey and her husband, Shane, set out on the lake with their two kids, hoping to enjoy an afternoon of warm fall weather and hopefully catch a few nice trout. Despite the beautiful weather, the water was a bit off-color, and fishing was slow. By mid-afternoon they were struggling to locate fish with only a few trout to hand. As they raised the anchor to move spots, Hailey hooked up on a heavy fish.

