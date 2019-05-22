Here's your fishing guide for Memorial Day weekend and beyond

(IDFG)—Summer is almost here, and Memorial Day weekend for many Idahoans is the unofficial kick off to the summer camping and fishing season. If you’re doing the first and not the latter, you’re missing out on a fantastic opportunity. May is among the best months for Idaho’s ponds, lakes and reservoirs, and some rivers will also be good for fishing, although many will be running high and cold with snow-melt run off.
Fish and Game personnel from each region have highlighted some of the best bets for anglers and tried to keep an eye toward places with good camping, too. These spots offer a wide variety of fishing opportunities, and many are stocked with trout before the holiday weekend and well into summer.
Warm River
This river is a tributary to the world class Henrys Fork and has a beautiful Forest Service campground near the confluence. Warm River is renowned for its scenic vistas and offers great access via the Yellowstone Branch Line Railroad Trail. Small flashy lures tend to work well on this stretch of river, but fly anglers can take advantage of the recent caddis fly hatch. Rubber leg stonefly nymphs also tend to perform this time of year and can be a nice addition to your fishing arsenal. Beginning on Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, Warm River changes from catch-and-release to a six trout limit with no harvest of cutthroat trout.
Sand Creek Pond #1
This will be stocked with 3,500 rainbow trout the week before Memorial Day weekend making this a great location to take the whole family. A free first-come, first-served campground managed by the Idaho Fish and Game is located right next to the ponds and offers a new interpretive trail system to add to your experience. Wildlife viewing opportunities also abound at this location as the ponds are a crucial water source for migrating animals. Anglers should try using worms beneath a bobber for the best results. Fishing along the edges of the water lilies can be a great way to pull out the larger fish the ponds are known for.
Trail Creek Pond
A popular year-round fishing spot for kids, this pond has recently received an additional 1,100 rainbow trout from the South Fork of the Snake River. Many of these fish are over 16 inches and have been eager to bite. There are several Forest Service campgrounds close to the pond, as well as lodging and dining opportunities in the nearby town of Victor. Its location near the Teton Pass Highway also makes this pond a great place to stop on the way to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks. Slowly dragging a weighted worm on the bottom of the pond has proven to be a successful method for anglers at this location.
Birch Creek
Camping options are numerous on this stretch of river and offer a great place for family gatherings. Heavy stocking from Fish and Game hatcheries increases the likelihood of young anglers seeing fish on the end of their line. Anglers seeking rainbow trout will have more luck fishing downstream while those seeking brook trout will find them more abundant upstream.
This is only a fraction of the great options anglers have for the Memorial Day weekend and into summer. For a full list of Idaho’s fishing waters, check out our Idaho Fishing Planner and find places near you, or where you will be traveling this summer.
Here are some select spots for your to consider for the weekend and beyond, and if you don’t have your fishing license yet, and if you arrive to your fishing spot without one, here’s a handy tutorial on how to buy a fishing license with a smart phone.
To get more information about these fishing spots, including maps, click on the links for each body of water, which will take you to the Idaho Fishing Planner.