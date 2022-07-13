Ririe’s new City Planner Kurt Hibbert addressed the Ririe City Council at their regular meeting on May 10 about concerns over the Mulberry Estates, a subdivision which has sat vacant for over fifty years.
“The Mayor asked a question, there was question on some old subdivisions here in town,” Hibbert said. “Historically there were some approvals on subdivisions and you wondered about how long that approval was good for.”
Unless the developer obtains an extension on their subdivision, Hibbert informed the council that from the time a preliminary plat is approved a developer has six months to file a final plat. If not, the plat is void.
In Ririe, however, there is a subdivision called Mulberry Estates which, according to Ririe City Mayor Larry Lovell, is a 50-year-old plat north of Ririe near the trailer court on Archer Road, which had never previously been finalized.
According to Hibbert, subdivisions which are not built in become another problem entirely; they become what is known as a zombie subdivision.
The term “zombie subdivision,” was likely coined in Teton county in the 1990’s, according to Hibbert. At the time, there were approximately 180 subdivisions the county was working through approving, and not a single one was built out.
“They have to build it within a certain amount of time or it also becomes null and void,” Hibbert said. “If they don’t build out, they’re in violation.”
He informed the council that with a zombie subdivision, the city is able to request the subdivision be deleted from county maps, regardless of current ownerships.
“What happens is they basically erase the plat,” Hibberd told them.
All the people who bought lots in that zombie subdivision will then be responsible for figuring out how to move forward, he stated.
The Mulberry Estates, according to Hibbert, isn’t quite a zombie subdivision, as the final plat was never filed.
“They got a lot of permissions, but never finalized the plat,” Hibbert said.
The council’s concern with Mulberry is that it’s such an old plat with a developer who has said they would work with Ririe to get the subdivision developed. However, according to Hibbert, the developer likely didn’t keep an active bond with the city for the value of the improvements necessary.
Having not built the subdivision, Hibbert said, the developer is in violation of the city subdivision ordinances. The ordinance requires a developer have a bond in place for the subdivision and according to engineer Paul Scoresby, this is to protect the city from having unfinished subdivisions in case the developer is unable to complete it. A city could then use the bond money to hire a contractor to complete the work.
“I wanted to make sure that you knew that you are within your legal right, within six months, if they don’t ask for an extension, it’s gone,” Hibbert said.
If the developer files a plat, Hibbert told the council, but neglected to take any other steps in development, such as bonding, then they have only met one ordained requirement. The existing infrastructure on and through the land, he said, still belongs to the city.
“That is city owned infrastructure that is dedicated on the plat,” he said.
Hibbert told the council it was in their discretion to work with their attorney to decide how to best proceed with the subdivision. One of their options would be to update the plat requirements so that any future development would comply with current ordinances.
The Mulberry Estates, according to Ririe City Council Chairman Eric Bennion, has changed hands several times in the years since it was first platted. Berkshire Townhomes, LLC., owned by Jeremiah Bigelow and John Anderson, is the land’s newest owner, acquired approximately a year and half ago.
According to Hibbert, he and the city will be working closely with Berkshire in the future to ensure any development on the land is up-to-date and in accordance with current city standings, if and when the new owners decide to plat and develop it.
Hibbert stated he has been working on updating the ordinances and will make it so that each subdivision that is platted from here on out will require a development agreement. This will allow for the city and developers to document the agreements they have made with each other and protect both entities throughout the development process.