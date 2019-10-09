High school fall rodeo held in Rigby

Riders were rearing to go at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds Sept. 21, and a rain at around that time could not put a damper on the high school fall rodeo for District 7.
High school and junior high participants traveled from Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Swan Valley; a few came from Wyoming. Jana Day, District 7 secretary, said this year they elected to hold a morning and evening Saturday rodeo, rather than having a rodeo Friday and Saturday.
At the competition, Rexburg riders took first overall in both the girls’ and boys’ sections, with Kreed Sanderson and rookie Meg Fillmore each taking the top spots.
Alexis Hutchings of Monteview took second place overall and Halley Guthrie of Rigby also made the top ten, coming in eighth. For the boys, three locals placed in the top ten, all from Rigby. William Warner took second, rookie Jaydon Warner took fourth, and Kyler Erickson came in tenth.
In the high school breakaway roping event, Rigby riders dominated, cinching the top spots. Whitley Day, Makiya Bond, rookie Faith Bitsoi and Halley Guthrie took first through fourth, respectively. Guthrie also placed third in barrel racing while Day came fifth. Bitsoi placed fifth in high school goat tying with Bond — tied in points — taking sixth. In high school pole bending, rookie Shaylee Warner came fourth. Each event had more than a dozen participants.
In high school tie down roping, Rigby rider Kyler Erickson came out on top, while rookie Tyson Bond, also of Rigby, took second place. Bond also took fifth place in team roping. In the high school saddle bronc event, Carson Bingham of Rigby claimed the top spot. Riley Barg of Lewisville earned 20 points in high school bull riding as the only partcipant.
A number of junior high events were also held. Placing in the top five in their events were Maylee Nordstrom, Jaydon Warner, Bransyn Landon, William Warner and Cooper Olaveson, all of Rigby, and Alexis Hutchins, of Monteview.
District 7 of the Idaho High School Rodeo is composed of schools from eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. Members of District 7 include Rigby, Ririe, Bonneville, Hillcrest, Madison, Skyline, South Fremont, Sugar-Salem and Teton high schools.