High school softball teams prepare for district games

The month of May will bring the regular season for high school softball to an end, and local teams are working hard to prepare for their district games.
West Jefferson High School’s team have performed incredibly well, according to Head Coach Raquel Torgerson, as they have several wins under their belts this season.
“Seven seniors left us last year,” Torgerson said, “and four of our varsity girls returned; our young girls have really stepped up and played well together as a team.”
Just last week, West Jefferson played Malad High School and lost against their first Idaho team, Torgerson said. They followed up by playing against Firth High School and won.
After playing Firth, Torgerson noticed a few points she hopes to focus on improving before playing at the district games.
“We had 17 girls on base,” she said. “We need to make sure we’re executing runs and not leave the bases loaded.”
After losing their seven seniors last year, Torgerson believes the young girls stepping up and filling big shoes has really been the highlight of the season.
As for making it to the state competition, Torgerson said she takes everything one game at a time.
“We play one game at a time. You start with a new slate at districts, and you really can’t overlook the other teams. North Fremont and Firth are good competitors,” she said. “If they continue to play as good as they have, I believe we have a chance at state.”
Some of West Jefferson’s key players this season are Jordan Torgerson, Cheznee Smith, Carmindy Johnson, Shilo Egan and Zaylee Neville.
Ririe High School is also working with a young team this season.
“Our team has a lot of players in their first or second season ever playing softball,” said Interim Head Coach Matt Harris. “Naturally, that leads to a lot of growing pains which can be seen with our 0-10 record.”
Despite these growing pains, Harris stated he and the team are still excited for the opportunity to play and compete at Districts.
Resilience is one of Ririe’s strengths this year, showcased through the seasons struggles as the team continues to compete and battle, he stated. Currently, they are working to sharpen basic skills.
“If we do the basics well, our confidence as individuals and as a team will improve and then we can build from there,” Harris said.
Being able to play has been a highlight for Ririe’s team as they have faced inclement weather which affected them and other surrounding schools. Despite feeling as though they’d never get the chance to go outside and play, they have had the opportunity to play several games.
As for making it to the state competition, Harris believes the district tournament provides an opportunity for anything to happen. Despite their 0-10 record, he believes districts can give them a chance to overcome some of the quality teams they will be up against.
“We have a lot of good, solid programs in our conference with quite a bit of experience on the field,” he said. “Anything can happen in the district tournament — that’s why we play the games!”
The whole team is working hard daily to improve before the 2-A district tournament which West Jefferson High School is hosting. Games will be played on May 5, 8 and 10.
At Rigby High School, the softball team stands on sturdy ground with a 14-4 record. According to Head Coach Jon Reid, the team took a tough loss against Highland High school on April 27 during a double-header, but all in all still have an 8-4 record in the conference.
“All year our goal has been focusing on chemistry,” Reid said. “Jiving together and having fun.”
Going into districts, however, Reid said the girls will focus on improving their strengths; he wants them to keep batting strong.
This team is senior heavy, with six seniors who have plenty of experience, he stated. They are strong batters, including Erin Bishop who is currently leading in the state for batting and stealing bases. Their pitching is also strong, he said, with Emma Cluff who is an All-State pitcher.
Reid feels absolutely confident they’ll make it to State this season, as he thinks they have a high-level, high-caliber team.
“Softball is a chemistry sport,” he stated, “you have to have fun. If you don’t enjoy it, why play it?”
Rigby High School’s district tournament will take place on May 9 — 10. The location hasn’t been determined yet as the school with the higher seed will host.
