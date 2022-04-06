A logo designed by Jesa Arnold, a Rigby High School sophomore, was selected by the Rigby Chamber of Commerce to be the chamber’s new official logo.
Monica Pauley, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent in Jefferson Joint School District #251 and member of the Chamber of Commerce, approached Lori Mecham, Graphic Design teacher at Rigby High School, regarding the chamber’s desire to have a new logo made, according to Mecham. Mecham stated that Pauley gave her the idea to have the Advanced Graphic Design Class help create a logo.
The chamber saw 39 different logos, all created by Mecham’s Advanced Graphic Design students. The chamber offered a $100 scholarship award to the winning creator, as well as gift card donated by a local business for the second and third place winners.
Arnold, who created the winning logo, stated that she would have participated in the competition even if her instructor had not included the contest as part of the curriculum.
“If it was an optional project for my free time,” Arnold said, “I would most likely have made a submission regardless. I love to sit down at a computer and just be creative.”
The inspiration for her winning design, Arnold stated, came from a large roman-numeral clock which hangs in Mecham’s classroom.
“My students constantly amaze me with the high caliber of work they produce,” Mecham said. “I love when my students are proud to show their work to others.
Arnold has taken graphic design classes in school for two years now, she stated. She hopes to one day become a graphic designer.
“It’s so addicting to create things for other people, that they love,” Arnold said.
According to Arnold, winning the design contest was an exciting experience. She believes it’s exciting that someone enjoyed something she created. Arnold also stated the experience emphasized the adage which states hard work brings about just rewards.
Arnold thanked the Chamber of Commerce and Mecham for the opportunity, as well as her parents who have supported her goal to become a graphic designer.
According to Mecham, the importance of creative expression is great. She stated that regardless what career field her students choose, the ability to express themselves creatively is in high demand.
“I hope each of my students realize the potential each of them have,” Mecham said. “The skills they learn in Graphic Design can help them express their creativity everyday.”