A high speed chase occurred on Aug. 11, around 6:15 p.m., that started in Madison County and ended in Menan. The suspect in the case has been identified as Vincent Hill of Menan.
Chief of Police Shane Turman stated one of his officers, who was on his way back to Rexburg from a training in Idaho Falls, noticed a red pickup enter onto Highway 20 from the overpass, near the Menan/Lorenzo bridge, headed north.
According to Turman, the officer noticed the pickup come onto the Highway at a high rate of speed and was swerving onto the righthand shoulder, going down into the gravel and then coming back up, and was seen swerving all over the road and around other cars. The officer was back a ways when he noticed the pickup, so it is uncertain if Hill noticed there was an officer behind him or not. Hill was driving rapidly before he noticed the officer’s lights come on.
Turman stated the officer turned on his lights because he knew Hill was endangering the public. The officer believed Hill was intoxicated. Once Hill saw the lights, he took off at a higher rate of speed, and thus ensued a chase. Hill was swerving and going around cars before he got off at the south Rexburg exit and went north on 12 W towards the high school before getting onto Main Street.
Turman mentioned other officers in the area were notified of the pursuit and were able to assist in the chase.
According to Turman, it is believed Hill was waving beer cans out the window, as well as flipping off the officers while racing down the streets.
Turman stated, after a period of time, Hill then got back onto US 20, where the officers and Idaho State Police were in pursuit until Hill got off at the Menan/Lorenzo Highway exit. Hill then pulled into a residence in Menan, where he was then tazed for not complying with being handcuffed. Hill was later charged with intoxication while driving.
Turman mentioned they did a blood draw on Hill, but there are no results at this time.
The case is currently under investigation, and will be handled by the Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.