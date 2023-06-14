Higher than average rainfall to delay some crops

This winter was long and cold, and now entering the the summer months, temperatures have stayed cooler than average and Jefferson County has been stuck in a rainy pattern like much of southern Idaho, according to Tim Axford with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration at a June 8 Department of Water Resources meeting. The subsequent above-average rainfall for the region has both negative and positive affects on early season agriculture.
According to Joseph Sagers with the University of Idaho Jefferson County Extension office, the cold and the rain have pushed everything back.
“The warm season is delayed,” Sagers said, “which isn’t good or bad, but has different effects.”
Sagers explained crops such as corn have been planted at this point. Corn, he said, is a warm season crop which, once planted, it will likely wait on warmer temperatures to grow. Other crops, such as grasses and forgeable items are still in the midst of spring growth.
However, there are many farmers right now who will need to delay their Alfalfa harvests due to the rain.
“Rained on hay is worth nothing,” Sagers explained.
With the present weather trend, he said, farmers are needing to choose between two unfavorable options.
Alfalfa is at its best quality when cut at a certain time after it blooms, Sagers stated. For many local crops, that window has been reached. For many local farmers, the choice is between cutting the hay at this prime time and risk losing it to the rain or to wait out the wet weather and cut the crop after the crop has passed bloom.
Sagers believes most farmers will be erring on the side of caution and waiting out the rain before they cut their crop. However, there will be resulting consequences.
Right now, Sagers said, hay prices are going down. Holding out for nicer weather also creates the issue of trying to sell lesser-quality hay in a lower market.
While the situation isn’t dire, as Sagers explained, and it won’t break the bank for anyone, it is a new situation which east Idaho farmers will have to deal with.
On the other hand, farmers growing crops such as cereals and potatoes are having a more positive experience with this year’s rainfall, Sagers indicated.
The almost constant precipitation has allowed growers of these crops to delay turning on their pivots, as the rain has helped water them already.
“Everyone always says ‘this is a weird year,’” Sagers said. “I always challenge them to think of the last time they ever said, ‘oh, this is a normal year.’ Because, every year is a weird year and this one is no exception.”
While the irrigation season has also been delayed due to rainfall, the Upper Snake River system has had additional time to fill up reservoirs, according to Axford and Erin Whorton with the National Resources Conservation Service at the IDWR meeting.
Snowpack has melted gradually due to cool-warm-cool pattern.
“We couldn’t have asked for better melt-off,” said Axford.
While there was a big May melt-off, Whorton said, there is still quite a bit of snowpack left in the Henry’s Fork and Heise areas, allowing for each of those reservoirs to continue filling even now.
According to Tony Olenichak, Water Master for Idaho Water District #1, Palisades is estimated to fill by the end of the week. Henry’s Fork is still short, but is still filling with water. The only area where he predicts there may be a shortage will be in the Ririe Reservoir, and forecasts a pretty good irrigation season.
While the river appears to be running high and fast in certain areas, people may be concerned about possible flooding in the next week.
Observations recorded by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration on June 9 showed the Snake River at Menan running somewhere between 12,000 and 13,000 CFS. Currently, the river measures at 6.5 feet; Action stage, which comes before flooding, is listed for that section of river to begin at 7.8 feet, and moderate flooding would begin at 8.5 feet.
The Snake River at Lorenzo, according to the observations, is running at about 68,000 CFS, and is only measuring at 7 feet, one foot less than the previous day. Action stage for possible flooding in the area is listed a 9 feet.
The only area to have breached the action stage thus far is the Snake River near Heise, where flow is measured at approximately 14,000 CFS. Earlier this week depth was measured at 6.7 feet while the action stage begins at 6.2 feet. However, as of June 9, the depth measurement has lowered to just about 6.2 feet.
