Highway 20 to be renamed "Idaho Medal of Honor Highway” in July

Just in time for the 4th of July, Highway 20 will be renamed “Idaho Medal of Honor Highway.” The name change takes effect July 1.
Gov. Brad Little recently approved the name change and signed it into law on Friday during a ceremony held in Boise.
“America’s Medal of Honor recipients have demonstrated the utmost bravery, selflessness and patriotism, and they deserve our respect and recognition,” he said. “The highway signs will remind Idaho’s travelers to thank, remember and commemorate those who have served our nation so valiantly,” he said.
Plans for renaming the road started in February, wrote Idaho Press reporter Betsy Russell in her article “Highway 20 in Idaho could become ‘Medal of Honor Highway,’” on February 4. Russell reported State Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, introducing the name change to the Idaho State House Transportation Committee last month.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart spearheaded the project, and the hope is that the other states, where the highway runs through, will also change the name, Syme said.
“Oregon has done it. Montana is on board, so is Wyoming and Nebraska,” he told the transportation committee. “That gets us about halfway across the nation.”
Highway 20 stretches from Newport, Oregon to Boston, Syme reported.
During Syme’s presentation, representatives of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and veterans groups attended. Following his remarks, the legislative committee unanimously voted to introduce the bill that was also later approved by both the Idaho State House and Senate. Shortly after, Little signed off on it as well.
Syme reported the Idaho Transportation Department estimated it would cost around $30,000 to cover the cost of eight new signs along the highway. Funds for the project will come from ITD’s current budget, he said.
Lisa Dayley Smith
Upper Valley Standard Journal