Historic downtown overlay zone ordinance tendered

Rigby Planning and Zoning Planner Sharon Parry convened with the Rigby Planning and Zoning Commission March 14 to bring forth a proposal that would establish a new ordinance for a historic downtown overlay zone.
The objective of the proposed ordinance is as follows: promote primarily retail on the ground floor of buildings; promote primarily residential loft living and tech, high-tech, and upstart small business on the upper stories; promote and enhance lasting historic elements and the community’s unique architecture while accommodating new development initiative; to promote a unique sense of place that cannot be replicated elsewhere; to promote an exciting, growing and aesthetically pleasing downtown commercial district that will attract shoppers, visitors and those who may want to make future investments in properties and businesses in Rigby; and to increase the community’s awareness of Rigby’s unique and authentic architectural assets.
Parry indicated that the proposed ordinance would also entail a few recommended design guidelines for downtown businesses.
The proposed section reads: “to recommend design guidelines that improve the quality of all building façade improvements and new construction by providing hands-on information to property and business owners for such topics as storefront reconstruction, awning and signage placement, repairing original windows, proper cleaning of masonry, appropriate building materials and basic principles for designing compatible new infill buildings.”
“This is a tool that would be given to all of the downtown businesses,” Parry said.
Parry noted that one of the most important concepts is to have zero front frontage for businesses downtown, meaning the building entrance is right on the sidewalk.
“When you come to parking lot, which breaks the frontage, the eye candy is gone,” she said. “The number one tool is to put those buildings right with the sidewalk.”
Overall the commission was in favor of the ordinance and suggested that Parry proceed with presenting it to the Rigby City Council March 21 for suggestions.
Commissioner Roger Warner indicated that he also wants the businesses of downtown to provide their feedback before any decision is made.
“I’m with you all the way on this,” Warner said. “I feel that it should be in the hands of the owners to get their weigh-in on it.”
If the council decides to approve the ordinance, three readings of the ordinance, a public hearing and publication would need to take place before official adoption.