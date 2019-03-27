Rigby Planning and Zoning Planner Sharon Parry introduced a new ordinance to the Rigby City Council Thursday night that would develop a historical downtown overlay zone.
“I need this tool and I need it very soon,” Parry said. “This is not a historical preservation designation.”
The objective of the proposed ordinance is as follows: promote primarily retail on the ground floor of buildings; promote primarily residential loft living and tech, high-tech, and upstart small business on the upper stories; promote and enhance lasting historic elements and the community’s unique architecture while accommodating new development initiative; to promote a unique sense of place that cannot be replicated elsewhere; to promote an exciting, growing and aesthetically pleasing downtown commercial district that will attract shoppers, visitors and those who may want to make future investments in properties and businesses in Rigby; and to increase the community’s awareness of Rigby’s unique and authentic architectural assets.
Parry indicated that the proposed ordinance would also entail a few recommended design guidelines for downtown businesses.
The proposed section reads: “to recommend design guidelines that improve the quality of all building façade improvements and new construction by providing hands-on information to property and business owners for such topics as storefront reconstruction, awning and signage placement, repairing original windows, proper cleaning of masonry, appropriate building materials and basic principles for designing compatible new infill buildings.”
Parry noted that one of the most important concepts is to have zero front frontage for businesses downtown, meaning the building entrance is right on the sidewalk.
Councilman Doug Burke however had many issues with the proposal, although he never articulated those concerns. He did indicated that he felt the ordinance was being “ramrodded” through and that each individual business in the proposed zone should write a statement regarding the proposal.
“I think we need to slow approach this,” he said.
Commissioners Benson Taylor and Richard Datwyler however pointed out that having a public hearing would allow business owners to voice their opinions.
“Let’s ask her to send out notices to all of the business owners and then we can have a public hearing,” Datwyler said.
Burke disagreed.
“I still think we need to push this off,” he said.
Likewise, he questioned why the proposal wasn’t coming from the planning and zoning commission, and argued that it should be presented to them first.
Parry did in fact propose the idea to the commission during a March 14 meeting. The commission was in favor of it and suggested Parry present it to the council.
“I didn’t get a report on it. Why didn’t I get a report?” Burke said. “I would like to put this off because I still think there has to be a little more study on this.”
With that, Burke moved to postpone any further discussion until they can speak with every business.
“I would make a motion that we still need to go to every individual business and have a written comment from each one of those on what the historic downtown should be,” he said.
After the motion, Parry and Taylor indicated that the city cannot force a written comment out of each business owner.
“We cannot go out to the businesses and say ‘you need to give us a written statement,’” Taylor said.
Burke’s motion died due to a lack of a second. As an alternate motion, Taylor moved that they hold a public hearing on April 18.
His vote was approved 2-1 with Burke voting “no” and Councilman Adam Hall abstaining.
“I don’t agree with the overlay though, I mean that’s just asinine in my book,” Burke said. “This is just getting ramrodded through.”
According to Rigby code 1-6-9 related to ordinances, if the council decides to proceed with the ordinance after the public hearing, they are still required to read the ordinance three times (unless the council decides to forego the second and third reading) and then publish it. Therefore, if the council decides to read the ordinance three times, it wouldn’t be adopted until at least June.
Councilmembers Nichole Weight and Kirk Olsen and Mayor Jason Richardson were not present.