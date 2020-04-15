Hold off on the campfires: Public asked to avoid nonessential burning

To protect your health during COVID-19, the DEQ, IDL and DHW have asked that all nonessential burning be avoided.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, the Idaho Department of Lands and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare sent a press release March 27 asking the public to refrain from nonessential open burning during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the novel coronavirus targets the respiratory system and gastrointestinal system.
According to the release, COVID-19 can cause asthma attacks and lead to pneumonia and acute respiratory distress.
“We would like to see people cooperate with the directive,” Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson said. “Smoke travels and it can irritate a neighbor that has respiratory issues.”
Alternatives to burning include lawn mulching, composting, shipping, curbside pickup and utilizing landfills, the release said.
Anderson stated the tree branches, yard trimmings and leaves can always be burned at a later date.
For those that need to burn a ditch or field, Anderson said they should obtain a burn permit. Permits, which are free, can be found at burnpermits.idaho.gov.
If someone needs to burn a ditch or field, they should call the county sheriff’s office at 208-754-9210, extension seven, prior to burning so emergency personnel are aware and prepared.
States across the country with cities or counties implementing burn bans, restrictions or suspended burning permits due to COVID-19 include Michigan, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina, Washington State, Illinois, Wisconsin and Florida.
According to the American Lung Association, burning creates air pollution that is harmful for those with asthma or other respiratory conditions.
The ALA states that only firewood should be burned and yard waste dropped off to landfills instead of being burned.
Dave Walrath, Public Works Administrator for Jefferson County, said the County Line Landfill will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for residents to drop off waste, with a truck and trailer available for grass clippings and yard debris for residents to discard.
“We’re going to be open but we’re also trying to minimize contact between employees and residents,” Walrath said.
Those who utilize the County Line Landfill should continue to practice social distancing by keeping six feet between themselves and landfill employees.