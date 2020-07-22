Signs in windows and at counters of grocery stores, gas stations and fast food restaurants warn shoppers to use exact change as economic shutdowns that began in March started resulting in coin shortages.
According to the Associated Press, stay-at-home orders and store closures have disrupted the flow of cash and coins, making it difficult for some places to have adequate change.
ShaRee Jenson with the Ririe Laundromat stated that they have been able to recycle coins from their laundromat to use at the attached convenience store, where they normally roll their own change.
“It’s been nice that we can recycle those coins back into our own system,” Jenson said. “Normally if we get far enough ahead, I can roll the change and take it to the bank, but we haven’t gotten to a point where we’ve had enough to do that yet.”
Tammy Lott with Bob’s Kwik Services stated that Bob’s has started purchasing coins from their employees.
“The bank will only give us ten rolls of each coin right now,” Lott said. “We used to go through five times that amount.”
Currently, Lott says they’re doing okay for right now, but in the next month, the coins they get from their employees will run out and while they have plenty of pennies and nickels, dimes and quarters will be hard to come by.
“People might start getting two nickels instead of a dime,” she said.
Kroger announced through their official Twitter July 13 that the company would be providing change through customer loyalty cards or rounding up purchases, with the change going towards local food banks.
“The Federal Reserve is experiencing a significant coin shortage that is impacting our store operations and ability to provide change,” the tweet said.
Regional Retail Manager for Valley Wide Cooperative David Marr stated they have seen a shortage from the majority of banks Valley Wide works with.
“The worst part for our accounts are the limits,” Marr said. “I used to get $100 worth of quarters to get through the weekends and now I get $10 in quarters.”
According to Marr, the stores have implemented rounding up in returning change, meaning instead of getting 70 cents back, customers may receive a dollar instead. Stores also encourage customers and members to do exact change if possible or to use a debit or credit card.
“We have a large number of members and patrons that are a co-op account where they can put their charges on their account and pay at the end of the month,” Marr said.
For Valley Wide, Marr stated it’s important for them to keep the co-op mentality of working together with members and patrons and to remember that “we’re all in this together.”
“We continue to maintain a sanitary, safe and clean environment as well as looking at all our options for payment,” Marr stated.
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, told Congress in a virtual hearing June 16 that shutdowns and decreases in cash purchases have made coins less available to the public, along with the United States Mint slowing coin production due to employee safety measures.
According to the Federal Reserve, temporary coin order allocation and distribution began June 15. Their website states that Federal Reserve Banks and their coin distribution locations were allocating coin inventories based on historical order volume by denomination.
Limits can be reviewed and revised based on national levels of inventory and Mint production.
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in shortages of diapers, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, meat and milk in addition to the current coin shortage.
Powell stated COVID-19 has caused hardships throughout the world, and economic activity fell at an “unprecedented speed.”
While Powell said indicators show stabilization, levels of employment and output continue to remain below pre-pandemic levels.