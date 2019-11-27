Hollis selected as Cottonwood Elementary principal

At the end of this school year, Jeanette Hollis, Farnsworth Elementary School principal, will be transferring to Cottonwood Elementary as that school’s new principal.
This is Hollis’s fourth year as Farnsworth Elementary principal, and she said she is excited for the transition, but will miss her staff.
“There’s going to be quite a bit of shuffling,” Hollis said. “That’s one of the things that will be a challenge for me at the end of the year, because when I tell you I love my staff, I truly mean I love my staff.”
Farnsworth currently serves third, fourth and fifth grades, while Cottonwood will serve grades K–5. With Farnsworth becoming a middle school and Jefferson Elementary School becoming a K-5 rather than a K-2 school, some Farnsworth teachers may not end up going to Cottonwood.
Originally from Montana, Hollis said she began her teaching career more than 20 years ago in California, where she taught high school math for 14 years before taking position as vice principal for three.
Wanting to move back north, Hollis found herself back in Montana for a year teaching at a small school, before she and her husband moved to Rigby. She said she had always loved Idaho Falls, stopping there frequently while living in California and visiting family back in Montana. She said her husband validated that love for the area when he called her and told her ‘I think I found our heaven’ when he was in Idaho Falls.
“I felt like it was meant to be, because we had never talked about Idaho prior to that,” Hollis said.
Hollis said she loves living and working in Rigby, and said she looks forward to continuing her work in Jefferson School District No. 251.
“I could not be happier,” Hollis said. “The people here in this community are amazing, the amount of support that I feel they give to the schools is incredible.”
Hollis said she is not worried about the new people she will be working with. She said as a principal, she has had the opportunity to do walk-throughs of schools in Jefferson School District No. 251. She said “the teachers are just great” and care about their students.
Hollis said she knows she will have to say goodbye to some people eventually, but said she is not going to think too much about that until she has to.
“There will be tears at the end of the year, I’m sure of that,” Hollis said. “But between now and then, we’re just going to make it the best year ever.”