A conditional use permit for a home-based meat processing plant was approved during the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting March 7. The processing plant will be located near 3879 E. 500 N. in Rigby.
Applicants Savannah McGarry and William Tanner Fuchs also requested a conditional use permit to place a singlewide trailer in an Ag-10 zone. They indicated that their plan is to also farm the ground and take care of cows in addition to their meat processing operation.
“We want to stay small and run cows in the summer,” McGarry said.
Fuchs said they plan to build a 40-foot by 40-foot shop that is able to process the meat, and within 10 years hope to replace the singlewide trailer with a permanent home. They noted that the septic system for the trailer will be separate from the shop.
McGarry said the plant will predominantly focus on wild game during the hunting season, but will also handle domestic animals year-round. She said they will not be slaughtering any animals on their property and the waste will be picked up twice per week.
They indicated that Eastern Idaho Public Health has developed an engineered septic plan, but won’t have it stamped until after a soil sample is taken sometime in May. The proposed septic system is estimated to cost $45,000.
During the public hearing four patrons spoke in favor of the conditional use permits. Carrie Ellis of Clark County said a processing plant is a needed service in the area.
“It would provide a valuable, sustainable service for the Tri-County area,” she said.
Others that spoke in favor included Patrick McGarry, William Fuchs and Teresa Fuchs.
No one spoke neutral on the matter and six spoke in opposition. The main concern of those against the proposal was how it would impact property values and potential odor.
“I don’t want it in my backyard—we’ve got expensive homes out there,” Wesley Woods said. “Economically it’s not good for me.”
“We have half million dollar houses out there,” Don Simpson said.
Simpson also questioned if it’s going to remain a small operation, why would they need such an expensive septic system. Later in the meeting, McGarry said Eastern Idaho Public Health is requiring the proposed septic system, and that their intention was to purchase a $10,000 septic.
Both Carol and Robert Russman said they were concerned about the operation eventually turning into a feedlot.
Commissioner Warren Albertson however pointed out that there are already smells present in the area from other operations.
Others that were opposed to the permit included Kent Merrill and Suzanne Woods.
During the rebuttal period, McGarry pointed out that they don’t want the plant to smell either, especially since they will be living right next to it. She said their highest priority is limiting the potential smells.
“We don’t want it stinking more than anyone else,” she said.
Furthermore, she said they ideally want to operate the plant during the fall, spend the winters in Arizona and then run yearlings in the spring.
Believing that they have met all of the requirements, the commissioners approved the conditional use permits for both the singlewide trailer and meat processing plant.