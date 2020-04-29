Nicole Finn has six kids. Her first five attended public school, but by the time her youngest, Breelle, came along, Finn began looking into homeschooling options after seeing her other kids struggle in the school system.
After Breelle’s third grade year, Finn pulled her out of school to begin an at-home learning program. Now five years later, she states that homeschooling was the best option for her daughter’s learning.
“When I first started, it was definitely a challenge and I felt completely overwhelmed,” Finn said. “I didn’t know what to teach so I spent the summer planning curriculum. The internet was a huge help in coming up with lesson plans.”
According to the Home School Legal Defense Association, within the state of Idaho, the only requirement for homeschooling is that children are taught the same subjects commonly taught in public schools.
Curriculum does not need to be approved and no check-ins are required. Parents are not required to have any specified qualifications, obtain approval from school districts or implement testing.
“At first, it may seem intimidating to be teaching your child from home, but you just have to tell yourself ‘I can do this,’” Finn said.
According to Finn, the best part of homeschooling is the flexibility available for students to pursue things they’re passionate about.
Breelle showed interest in photography early on and Finn decided to invest in a camera to allow Breelle the ability to pursue that passion. Through photography, Finn taught Breelle how to write reports on her work and use PowerPoint.
For math, Finn had Breelle practice baking while halving or doubling recipes. Finn stated that the at-home learning can be fun and you’re allowed to do things a little differently.
“When I first started, I was unforgiving in having to do it all,” she said. “I would remind people that you don’t have to be so rigid.”
Finn said she would reiterate to parents now trying at-home learning to just enjoy it and relax. Transitioning can be a struggle but flexibility, allowing for unwind time for both parents and students as well as implementing outside time can relieve the stresses of a new learning model.
The Idaho State School Board extended the soft-closure of schools through the end of the school year while Governor Brad Little announced the stay-at-home order would be extended until April 30. After April 30, openings of businesses will continue to be restricted and social distancing guidelines will still be in place.
According to Paula Gordon, Superintendent of Clark County School Dist. #161, Clark County schools have already adopted the latest instructions from the state board.
“I think we’re all just playing the waiting game right now,” Gordon said.
Jada Rhodes currently acts as the President of the Board of Directors for iFamily Leadership Academy, a homeschool group with members from Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Arco and everywhere in between. The majority of their participating families reside in Rigby and Idaho Falls.
“In talking to my friends, my heart definitely goes out to them,” Rhodes said. “I think the first thing to remember is that everyone is trying to do their best and to be gentle and patient with yourself.”
When Rhodes first began homeschooling, her kids were doing an online school. She said it was difficult to juggle different grades with all different teachers. One way she suggests minimizing stress is to stay in touch with teachers if an assignment or lesson is taking too long.
“Setting a time limit for a subject and just schooling for the day helps a lot,” Rhodes stated. “We have a choice to be intentional in our schooling and it shouldn’t take the whole day.”
According to both Rhodes and Finn, even social distancing and isolating is new for homeschoolers as well. With increased amounts of time at home, depression and anxiety can set in during quarantine efforts.
“No amount of schoolwork right now is worth sacrificing your relationships,” Rhodes said. “We have an opportunity to strengthen family relationships and schoolwork shouldn’t get in the way of that.”
In stay-at-home order outlines, families are still able to spend time outside while social distancing from anyone not living in their households. In a previous article by The Jefferson Star, Scott Miller of Therapeutic Interventions said that getting plenty of sun, exercise and participating in hobbies will keep the brain active and help combat anxiety and depression.
“It’s new for everybody; students, parents and teachers,” Rhodes stated. “Communicate with teachers and just remember everybody is doing their best.”