A project to renovate a fallen soldier’s grave near Humphrey has nearly been completed, with phase two of the project coming to an end.
The project began in 2018, after Jefferson County resident Jay Hill said he noticed Trooper Samuel A. Glass’s grave in disrepair and told his wife he would not let it stay that way.
“I’m ex-military, but even if I hadn’t been, that made me sick,” he said, gesturing to a photo of the overgrown grave. “I mean, look at the wood, and the paint, and somebody got up there and shot his headstone.”
Phase one of the renovation project concluded in July 2018 with a rededication of the grave taking place Sept. 15 that year.
Phase two focused on signage around the grave and public access.
Hill said aspiring Eagle Scout Kolten Cook and his father Corey Cook both expressed interest in the project and volunteered to help, with Kolten taking responsibility for the signs.
“As it turned out, it was like signs/everything else, too,” Hill said. “He was involved in the entire project.”
Hill said volunteers included numerous scouts from Bonneville County and their fathers. He said, however, most help on the grave in the past has come from Jefferson County.
On Sept. 14, volunteers enlarged and improved the parking lot with crushed asphalt hauled in by Clark County road and bridge workers. They added a fence and a “no vehicles beyond this point” sign to keep out all-terrain and other vehicles, which Hill said had damaged the land previously. Other signs now installed note the renovation dates and people involved in the project as well as labels the land private property at the request of the land owner, Hill said.
“That is private property, that is a U.S. soldier’s grave, and I think when people go to visit that site, that they should take that into consideration and treat that property, that burial site, as it should be treated — with respect,” he said.
Hill said most people do treat it with respect, but not all. Another part of the project had been to replace the wood posts for the “Soldier’s Grave” sign, but Hill said between the end of August and Sept. 14, the sign itself had been taken. Meanwhile, he said, the lock on the fence around the grave had been cut.
Hill said yet another sign details the life and story of Trooper Glass. He said Glass came from New York as a member of the Second U.S. Cavalry and died of wounds received in action against the Nez Perce during the Camas Meadows fight near modern day Kilgore-Idaho.
“We felt it was important for these people to know who that man was,” Hill said.
Hill said 5% of the project has yet to be completed. A custom-made rock bench, donated by Wolverine Rocks and Rubber in Idaho Falls, will be installed in the spring. Clark County High School FFA members will also put in a stainless steel sign with the Cavalry crossed sabers insignia along with the number “2” to signify Glass’s unit.
The gravesite is located on Pleasant Valley Creek Road, several miles north of the Stoddard Creek Campground in Pleasant Valley, on the west side of the highway.
“I encourage people, take your kids, take your family up there,” Hill said. “There’s a lot of places to picnic when the weather’s nice, and it’s certainly a part of our history to be able to see.”