Horrocks Engineering presented information about how they collect data for impact fees during the Rigby City Council meeting held Sept. 26. The council did not make a final decision, it was just informational.
Clint Boyle, the office manager for the Horrocks Engineers office in Idaho Falls, stated they’ve had discussions with the city staff recently, and those discussions were formulated with the growth the city has had recently.
Boyle stated, as part of the discussions, Rigby is considering impact fees, which will help to handle some of the infrastructure strains the city has started to face and will continue to face as growth happens. Boyle mentioned the city has to decide what components of their plan they want to implement in order to have impact fees.
Drew Giger and Kevin Crashaw were the presenters from Horrocks Engineers, and are experts in impact fee ordinances. Giger focuses mainly on wastewater planning and design, and Crashaw focuses on roads
Giger started off by stating they noticed the city did not have a Master Plan, so he and Crashaw took a step back to look at the full approach in order to have a better understanding of all of the components of Rigby.
“We wanted to look at the impact fees so they can’t be challenged. It allows the city to collect money to build out their infrastructure,” said Giger. “The typical process is first, master planning, which is the big picture; it looks into a 40 year window. The second is the capital facilities plan; a more zoomed in window, around ten years. The city narrows down the projects to figure out where the development plan is to happen. The impact analysis fee has a six to ten year window.”
Giger stated a Master Plan can take between three to four months to complete. Giger also mentioned costs are based on current year costs, not the construction costs.
Crashaw then stated, once the Master Plan is developed, then they can look more closely at where the development pressures are around the city and look into a five year development plan to nail down the projects and costs; it is the things the city can plan for in the near future.
According to Crashaw, this is the typical process; if they work alongside the city to recommend projects, and work with experts behind the scenes on development and the project list, a capital facilities plan can take about a month.
“All of the details need to be ready to use for the impact fees,” said Crashaw. “Once we’ve established a Capitol Facilities Plan, we need to determine how many of those projects can be charged for new development. Depending on what impact fee you are looking at, you have to determine how much impact this window of time has.”
Crashaw stated there are two parts: first the city has the engineering part, diving into all the details and what can and can’t be charged to the new development; the second part is the financial part, which takes the analysis from the development projects that the city can then put it into a fee.
Council member Doug Burke asked if they can change the percentage for each department, giving a higher percentage to one department and a lower percentage to another; Crashaw stated there are separate impact fees for each department. Giger stated the fees are chosen based on their attributable costs to each department.
Council member Becky Harrison asked how they determine what projects can be put into an impact fee, and Crashaw stated there are statutes they look into, but it’s mostly about the capacity of the system. Crashaw stated the master plan is for 20 to 30 years, and they work with the city to find the development pressures.
City attorney Robin Dunn stated they have to have statistical information that is defensible in court. Dunn stated the city is trying to put the load on those who are causing the increase in infrastructure.
The council asked if they would be able to implement the impact fees once they are given to the city, but Giger stated there are stipulations the city has to follow before implementing the fees, such as public notice and publication.
“We need to think about our own areas, and what we want as our Master Plan,” said Council member Richard Datwyler. “Then we can come and ask what a better estimate would be for us.”