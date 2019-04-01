BOISE — After hours of bitter debate, the Idaho House on Friday passed legislation to sharply limit voter initiatives on a 40-30 vote, sending it to the governor’s desk — despite warnings that it won’t stand up in court — and also passed a follow-up bill to slightly ease a couple of its requirements, which it sent to the Senate.
SB 1159 had earlier passed the Senate by just one vote. It would increase the threshold to qualify an initiative or referendum for the ballot from gathering verified signatures of 6 percent of registered voters in 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts, to 10 percent in 32 of 35 districts, while also cutting the amount of time allowed to gather signatures from 18 months to six and adding other requirements.
“I think there is no chance that any court would uphold this,” said Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, an attorney. She said neither the bill nor a proposed follow-up “trailer” bill meets the legal standard for “reasonably workable” conditions on exercising a constitutional right. “This is a power grab, and it’s an unconstitutional one,” Rubel told the House. “It for all intents and purposes totally strips a core constitutional provision, and that cannot be done through statute.”
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, speaking in favor of the bill, said, “If it’s so unconstitutional and it’s so outrageous, why do 24 states not even have an initiative process? So what little bit of change this is, I think it’s a better situation and we ought to vote yes.”
Rep. Rob Mason, D-Boise, retorted, “It’s in our Constitution. This is the constitutional right of Idahoans.”
Idahoans have had the constitutional right to bring citizen initiatives or referendums since 1912.
The bill’s supporters say it wouldn’t discourage voter participation but would ensure that anything that gets on the ballot has a certain degree of support statewide. “This is an action to encourage voters, to ensure the system of elected representation is working correctly,” said Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said it would ensure rural voices are heard. “All the bill is intended to do is make sure there is broad support across the state of Idaho for the initiative process,” Crane said. “That’s what we’re intending to do.”
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said, “There’s been a lot of talk in this body today about trying to silence the voice of the people, and I don’t think there’s anybody who wants to do that, I really don’t. But I think there are a lot of people who are frustrated and want to hear more clearly what that voice is. ... What we’re doing is we’re asking not to silence the vote of the people, but for them to clarify what they mean when they bring us something.”
Immediately after passing SB 1159, the House took up HB 296, a follow-up bill that would slightly ease two of the first bill’s requirements, and passed it, 47-22. It would move the signature-gathering time up to nine months and lower the number of required districts from 32 to 24.
Sixteen Republicans joined all 14 Democrats to vote against 1159, although some of them flipped back to support 296.
The number of signatures required under either version would increase from about 55,000 now to almost 92,000; initiative backers would need the signatures of 10 percent of registered voters statewide, as well as in the specified districts. The bills would also require initiatives to include a fiscal impact statement and a proposed funding source.
The proposal comes on the heels of last year’s successful initiative to expand Medicaid over the objections of many Republican lawmakers; it passed statewide with 60.6 percent of the vote.
“This is probably one of the worst pieces of legislation I’ve seen come through here,” said Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise. “It’s a veritable steeplechase for the citizens, barrier after barrier, hurdle after hurdle, just to be able to enjoy the rights that they are guaranteed in our Constitution.”
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said, “There’s considerably more lobbyists for this bill than against it. … It’s a lot easier for a lobby group to control 70 in this body than to control the masses of the people.
“I think the bigger question is we really, really need to look at why are we suppressing the ideas of the people, why are we afraid to debate these ideas of the citizens, even if we don’t agree with them?” Scott asked. “Why are we so concerned about party politics or being in control? … We are not addressing the problems of the people of this state.”
What happens next is up to Gov. Brad Little and the Senate, which will receive HB 296 on Monday. Little could veto SB 1159; the close vote margins in both houses suggest neither could muster the two-thirds vote needed to override a veto.
HB 296, which still needs Senate passage before it could go to the governor’s desk, was introduced at a last-minute House Ways & Means Committee meeting on Thursday and sent directly to the House floor without any public hearings.
Dixon called the follow-up bill “an attempt to make things better.”
Betsy Russell and Nathan Brown