With concerns growing across the nation over COVID-19, emergency crews in Jefferson and Clark County are implementing new procedures as they respond to citizens with signs of illness.
Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson that in conjunction with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, dispatchers for Jefferson County will now ask four questions before they proceed with response: are you experiencing a cough, are you experiencing a fever, do you currently have any respiratory problems and have you been in contact with a person who has tested positive or been in an area with COVID-19?
If any of these questions are answered "yes," responders would perform their duties with personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks or even gowns. Patients will also be offered a mask and evaluated from a distance first.
Sam Towers, chief of the Rigby Police Department said that while they mainly respond to emergency medical situations such as falls, if they're called to assist emergency medical technicians, they'll follow lead and keep their distance.
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said they would be providing responders with face masks and gloves if someone calls in and is showing symptoms of COVID-19.
The Clark County Sheriff's office is following guidelines given to them from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Eastern Idaho Public Health to ask if a patient is experiencing a fever combined with a cough or shortness of breath and if they've been in close contact with a confirmed case or in an area with confirmed cases.
The CDC recommends that if anyone is showing symptoms of COVID-19, to call your primary care doctor, community care or Eastern Idaho Public Health. Any of these entities can screen by telephone and make suggestions.
Do not travel to a hospital if you believe you have contracted COVID-19 unless you have called ahead.