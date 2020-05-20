High schools in Jefferson and Clark County are gearing up for graduations like no other.
Jefferson High School has 24 graduates and will be holding a drive-in graduation at the Teton Vu Drive-In Theater located in Rexburg. The graduation will take place at 9:00 p.m. May 26. Jefferson High does not have a valedictorian and salutatorian.
The faculty from Jefferson High School wants their students to know they love and miss them. One piece of advice they have is to take pride in how far you’ve come, have faith in how far you can go and don’t forget to enjoy the journey.
According to Jefferson School Dist. #251 Superintendent Chad Martin, the Valedictorian and Salutatorian speeches will be pre-recorded for the graduation ceremonies.
Graduations will be accessible by the student and their families only.
Rigby High School will participate with several Idaho Falls high schools in a ceremony at the Motor Vu Drive-In Theater in Idaho Falls at 9:30 p.m. May 29.
Each graduate is permitted one car for the event.
The valedictorian for Rigby High is Jared Jenkins and the salutatorian is Jared Wood.
Jenkins, who spent five hours on his valedictorian speech, said recording his speech was nerve-wracking at first but wasn’t too bad.
He plans to attend either Brigham Young University — Idaho or the University of Idaho following a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had one piece of advice to the other graduating students as their senior year comes to a close:
“Look past your failures,” Jenkins said. “Learn from them; but then move on and improve.”
Rigby Principal Bryan Lords said that despite an unusual senior year, he believes holding graduation at the Motor View will give students the closest thing to a normal graduation.
“The kids have lost out on a lot,” Lords said. “This is one thing I think they’re excited to have happen. I’m looking forward to just seeing our kids, how they’re doing and letting them know we care.”
Ririe plans to hold their graduation ceremony at 7:00 p.m. May 20 in the high school parking lot. The seniors should arrive by 6:30 p.m. and will be assigned a parking spot. Each senior will walk across a flatbed trailer stage to receive their diplomas and will allow families to see the graduates.
“I think it’s pretty amazing how the community has come together,” Susan Call, Ririe Graduation Organizer, said. “We want them (the seniors) to know they’re loved and thought about and haven’t been forgotten. This time doesn’t have to be something that pulls them down but something they can learn and grow from.”
The graduation will be drive-in styled and viewers should tune their radios to 87.9 FM. The ceremony can also be watched on the Ririe Bulldogs YouTube channel. The live stream will be posted on the Ririe School District and Ririe Junior-Senior High School websites.
Ririe has two valedictorians, Taylor Trimble and Tyson Thacker, and the salutatorian is Taylor Evans.
Clark County will hold their graduation at 8:00 p.m. June 1 in the Clark County High School gym.
A pre-graduation event will take place, weather permitting, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Dubois Community Center prior to the event.
According to Bonnie Stoddard, Clark County resident, each graduate will have a table at the event for them and their families. The graduation portion of the evening will be by invitation only.
Joni Grover is the valedictorian for Clark County High School.
West Jefferson High School will hold a virtual graduation from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 27.