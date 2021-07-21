On May 1, the Rigby City Council notified the public of a schedule that would be implemented to conserve water due to the dry season the state of Idaho is currently in. The lawns may shrivel and die, but the effects of conserving water on the farmers has repercussions that can last years.
The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) Water Compliance Bureau Chief Tim Luke stated the big canal companies located on the lower Snake are projecting there will be a shortage of water.
According to Luke, the IDWR goes through an annual process of determining injury to canal companies and users that have priority rights to the aquifer. The IDWR has found injury this year, and many canal companies up and down the Snake River will be experiencing some extent of shortage.
“Under the agreement, we are doing reductions and monitoring the aquifer to reach goals throughout the aquifer to stabilize it to early 1990 levels,” said Luke. “Through this agreement, the state had certain milestones, one of the targets was in 2020, but the next target in 2023 is a concern, and with the dry year from last year to this year, there is concern we won’t reach the targets.”
Luke stated in Water District 1, in the upper Snake River area, their water right is very large and controls a lot of the priority in the Milner to the American Falls area; this water right is not satisfied. For those who have water rights above Milner, the water right would be shut off and the hope is for those above Milner to have some water storage to rely on.
According to Luke, the river has come up roughly 14,000 cubic feet per second (CFS), to over 16,000 CFS.
{”The Twin Falls canal company has a lot of storage that they rely on,” Luke said. “But we have projected that they will have a shortage this year. At the beginning of the season we projected a shortage, but it looks like it will be more than what we projected.”
{At the IDWR Eastern Regional Office in Idaho Falls, District One Water Master Tony Olenichak stated there is a shortfall in the reservoir that isn’t providing enough water to the local areas. When put with the dry year Idaho is having, the demand for water is higher than average.
{”When you combine those two together, there will be canal systems that will run out by the end of the year,” Olenichak said. “This affects the crop losses and the farmer’s jobs.”
{Olenichak stated there will be canals that will struggle to get to the end of the season. One good thing is the grain crop is finished and will no longer require irrigation, but for late season crops like hay and potatoes, there may not be enough water to get a harvestable crop this year.
{”Some canals historically purchased a lot of storage water to get them through a year like this,” said Olenichak. “But some canals don’t have additional storage to make it to the end of the year so they will have to shut off earlier than they typically do.”
{According to Olenichak, the IDWR won’t know the full impact of this until they get to the end of the year. There have been some years where there were wet conditions at the end of the summer, but that is not in the foreseeable forecast.
{Burgess Canal Company President Mark Boam stated they have half as much water today than what they had a year ago today. Any long term crops are in serious trouble.
{”Farmers will have to get what they can as the crops start to dry back out,” said Boam. “In other words, a corn crop, they might get two thirds of a crop, but other crops such as potatoes will have to be done early. I doubt there will be very much third crop hay.”
{According to Boam, most of their canals will be shut off by the first to mid part of August, which means some of the domestic house wells that are shallow will be dry by mid-September.
{Joseph Sagers, who works in the Jefferson County Extension Office, stated, as of right now, a lot of people aren’t feeling the water shortage quite yet. There have been some people that have been shorted, but the biggest concern is that the big canals will run out.
{”There is a forecast that the big canal companies will be out of water by the end of July beginning of August,” said Sagers. “A lot of grain crop won’t feel it, but the hay might. Farmers might get watering on their third crop, but nothing after that. All crops will be suffering the last little portion of the season.”
{According to Sagers, a lot of the problems here in Jefferson County are even though the Palisades is at 78% full, all of the water rights go down to American Falls because they have water rights ahead of most people in Jefferson County. When American Falls calls for water, it goes to them first; the harder they get hit, the harder the drought will be.
{”One of the best strategies farmers can do to mitigate this when they are selecting varieties is they should select crops that are rated for drought tolerance,” Sagers mentioned. “They aren’t always the highest yielders, but they can pull through a drought more easily.