The Women’s Suffrage movement officially started in July of 1848. Women all across the United States marched to the drum of women’s freedoms. The United States approved the 19th Amendment on June 4, 1919, and was officially ratified in Aug. of 1920.
Dr. Andrea Radke-Moss, who is a Women’s History historian, studied Native American Studies at Brigham Young University in 1992, received a Master’s in American History at BYU in 1995, and studied the history of American women and the history of American women in the West while during her PhD at the University of Lincoln Nebraska.
Radke-Moss stated, in many ways, the western states and territories were, in general, innovative with women’s rights and suffrages. The first four states that passed laws for women’s suffrage were in the west, which included Wyoming, Utah, Colorado and Idaho.
“Because I studied Latter-day Saint women history, the Relief Society of the 19th Century was very politically involved in women’s rights and were pretty forward thinking when it came to women’s rights,” said Radke-Moss. “Because the Idaho suffrage unit was not led by LDS women at all, it was led by the women in the Boise area. It was by women that came from the upper middle class and educated women.”
According to Radke-Moss’s research, Idaho was the last state to pass the suffrage referendum, which was in 1896. Idaho had only been a state for six years when it passed the Equal Suffrage Law.
“What’s interesting about all of these equal suffrage victories in the west, excluding Colorado, the other three states aren’t necessarily as forward thinking about women’s rights today,” said Radke-Moss. “Primarily conservative states, they don’t necessarily vote on equal pay, women getting higher education, equal opportunities and other freedoms.”
Radke-Moss stated Idaho tends to rank lower than other states when it comes to women voting; which she believes is kind of the irony of all of this, because Idaho was fairly progressive for getting political equality in the 19th Century.
Radke-Moss mentioned, when studying the history of women’s suffrage, the nation was worried all women would vote alike. However, from the very beginning, women voted according to their political conscience. Some women may vote according to their friend group or age, but women fall along the whole political spectrum and are not just a stereotype.
Radke-Moss also pointed out that it’s important to note there were women who were not given political equality until decades later, and those were Black, Hispanic and Native American women. Those women had to fight even harder for their equal rights not only because of their gender, but also racial discrimination.
“The ultimate achievement to recognize women’s equality, is once you are recognized, validated and represented, you have a voice in the government that has authority over you and you have full and equal participation in any situation that governs you,” said Radke-Moss. “That is, really, the ultimate determination that you are a full and equal human who participates in society. Some women debate the ultimate achievement is political equality, but it depends.”
“It’s a guarantee for women now, but we had to fight for equality, and women were not always seen as individual beings or having self-determination,” said Radke-Moss. “Women did not always have a decision/voice in what affected their lives. Women should be a part of that bigger picture, and that is what suffrage means.”
Hannalore Hein, who is a State Historian for the Idaho State Historical Society and has been in the capacity for two years, is the first women in the position after four men before her.
“I do feel as though I am positioned to ensure that women’s history becomes a thread through all of the work that I’m going to continue to do,” said Hein. “I think the Centennial Celebration of Women’s Suffrage was put to push women’s achievements and even failures to the forefront as part of that national narrative.”
Hein studied at University of Colorado in Boulder, where she was able to study with Pati Limrick, who is known for having shifted the way historians talk about and look at the American West. Hein then went to study in her graduate program at Boise for a Masters in Applied Historical Research.
According to Hein, when she joined the board, they were already a year and a half into planning the Centennial Celebration of the 19th Amendment, and she was able to have a hand in providing information and context in order to give guidance to the public about Women’s Suffrage.
Hein mentioned they did a bell ringing ceremony on the steps of the Idaho Capitol on March 13, 2020 as a way to repay the suffragettes in Pennsylvania as the women from the early 1900s had paraded around with a bell through the Pennsylvania counties and ringing it for women’s freedoms. The women then ended with a big celebration in Philadelphia in 1920 after all of the states had ratified the 19th Amendment.
Hein stated the reason they held the ceremony on the 13 was because on March 14, 1891, the Idaho Legislature approved the seal of a man and woman standing on equal footing next to each other, which is the only state seal that has been designed by a woman, Emma Edwards Green. The board also pushed for Idaho Women’s Day to be on March 14, which is one of the biggest legacy pieces that came out of Idaho’s celebration in 2020.
In Hein’s research, she stated she was enthused about seeing how many Idaho women really worked in support of suffrage, not just in the state of Idaho but on the national level. It wasn’t originally a part of the national narrative, and Hein wants to help it become the foundation for future historians to really build and explore the work that Idaho women have done.
“We see the trends on taking the small steps towards making space for women,” said Hein. “I think that is something we know happens, but we are not always good as calling it out and making it as big of a deal as it actually is; that women can, inherently, empower others by building on the work that has already been done.”