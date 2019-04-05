Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Superintendent Chad Martin announced April 5, that the district has named South Fork Elementary School Principal, Richard Howard, the new principal at Rigby Middle School for the 2019-20 school year.
Martin said Howard will be replaced by Roberts Elementary School Principal, Teresa Codling thereby creating an open position at Roberts.
“We will begin the process to find the best possible candidate to fill that vacancy immediately,” Martin said. “I am confident we will find a leader that will continue to build on the great work that is taking place at Roberts. Our district is filled with wonderful educators, I have no doubt that we will continue to learn and grow and ensure students are reaching their full potential as we move forward with these changes.”
Rigby Middle School Principal, Sherry Simmons was named the Director of Secondary Education March 15, replacing Martin.