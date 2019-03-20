Emergency Management and Employee Relations Director Rebecca Squires met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners March 11, to suggest updates and amendments to the county’s salary administration policy and civil defense ordinance.
In the county’s salary administration policy, Squires suggested that they add a section about temporary and seasonal employees, specifically how they are paid.
In the policy Commissioner Scott Hancock and Squires suggested it read as follows: “temporary or seasonal employees as defined in the Jefferson County personnel policy are those that work on an irregular, seasonal or temporary basis, even though they may work more than 19 hours per week. Temporary or seasonal employees will receive no benefits provided to regular employees except those required by law or those approved by official action of the board of commissioners. Temporary or seasonal employees may be compensated independent of the step and grade system.”
In the description, temporary or seasonal employee’s pay will be based on the type of work being performed and based upon experience and certifications.
“They (department heads) can select a wage based upon the market value of that employee,” Squires said.
Squires originally discussed the issue of how these employees are paid during the March 4 commissioners meeting. During that meeting she used the example of Jefferson County Park and Recreation Director Mickey Eames trying to hire a seasonal maintenance worker at Jefferson County Lake for $10 per hour, however Squires said she was having a hard time approving the hire because the county doesn’t have a policy and there isn’t a step and grade.
During that meeting Hancock requested that the policy be amended.
Squires said the civil defense ordinance was adopted in 1975 and is very Cold War-esque in its layouts and presentations.
The first suggested change was changing the title of the ordinance to emergency management.
“Civil Defense is a relic of the Cold War,” she said. “Civil Defense was very focused on the possibility of nuclear attack.”
Squires said emergency management still focuses on the prospect of nuclear attack but also includes natural disasters and technological disasters.
“It’s an all-hazards approach,” she said.
Other changes included updates in state and federal law.
For now, the commissioners said they would like three weeks to review Squire’s suggestions and then make any recommendations and decisions later.
“We’ve got a lot before we can adopt this change,” Hancock said.
Squires began making revisions in January and had sent them to County Attorney Weston Davis for review.