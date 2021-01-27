Hunt receives Outstanding Wrestler award in Utah tournament

Nine-year-old Nixon Hunt, son of Chris and Amanda Hunt of Rigby, is a third grader at Harwood Elementary School.
Nixon is also a wrestler with East Idaho Elite Wrestling and Bonneville Wrestling Club. While Nixon’s dad Chris only did a year of wrestling in high school, which ultimately “didn’t stick,” the same can’t be said for Nixon.
“We started him in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and he did really well,” Chris said. “Then we looked around for other similar sports and found a wrestling group. He took to wrestling like a duck to water.”
Now Nixon has been wrestling for four years and recently attended the Beehive Brawl Tournament in Utah with nine of his fellow wrestlers from East Idaho Elite.
According to Chris, the wrestlers, accompanied by some parents, took to Utah and gave their performances their all, resulting in the team placing ninth as a club and five wrestlers coming out as champions in their divisions.
“I’ve seen him battle through some tough tournaments and he’s worked harder to get better,” Chris said. “He’s applied what he’s learned from those tough matchups and took that into following tournaments and to see a nine-year-old do that and accomplish that, it’s really cool.”
Nixon said that when he first started wrestling, it was really hard to get the hang of it and hard to learn the moves, but he kept to it.
“Even though I took first, it was still really hard,” Nixon said about the tournament. “There were kids everywhere.”
During the two day competition, Nixon said the best part was receiving the Outstanding Wrestler award, which recognizes the top wrestler in each weight class, and winning a huge trophy. Although he said wrestling can be hard, Nixon had some advice for those that may want to give it a go.
“Never give up and never quit and make sure you have fun,” Nixon said.