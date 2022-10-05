Avian influenza could impact Idaho waterfowl hunters yet again this fall, with the virus now discovered across much of the state. Fish and Game biologists are already seeing an increase in reports of avian mortality, the suspected cause of which is high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

“We are uncertain of the HPAI strain type and virulence that may impact our wildlife this fall, but we do anticipate an increase in cases over the next few months as the fall waterfowl migration progresses,” said Fish and Game Wildlife Veterinarian Nicole Walrath. “These birds have been comingling in their summer breeding grounds and will be migrating back through Idaho this fall.”

