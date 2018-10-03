Hunting to join Idaho Falls Bowling Association Hall of Fame

Kay Hunting, a longtime bowler in Rigby and Idaho Falls, will be inducted into the Idaho Falls Bowling Association Hall of Fame next month.
Hunting began bowling in leagues in Rigby when he was 18, and moved to leagues in Idaho Falls when the Rigby bowling alley closed in 2007. He has been in the top five percent of league bowling averages in Idaho Falls in 10 of the past 11 years.
His career highlights include:
• Member of the winning Association Championship tournament Team in 2010 and Association Championship Scratch Doubles with Kerry Scott in 2017. He also won the Council Doubles with Bruce Watts in 2014-15.
• Has been on the Senior All-City Team 10 years in a row since turning 55 years old. He was Senior Bowler of the Year in 2011-2012.
• Bowled an 809 series in 2010
• Has seven 300 games (3 in Rigby and 4 in Idaho Falls), three 299 games, two 298 game, three 297s and five 11-in-a-rows
• Has bowled 122 700 series with a high of 767 since January 2007.
Hunting will inducted during the annual Hall of Fame banquet, scheduled for Oct. 13 at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing. The night begins with a social hour at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at local bowling centers.
Post Register