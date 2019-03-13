Benjamin J. Hurley, 38, of Rigby, was sentenced March 4 to three years of probation for obtaining controlled substances by fraud, namely Tylenol 3 and 4.
According to court records, Hurley was employed as a pharmacist in Rigby, and as part of his employment, he had access to the controlled substances in the pharmacy and access to the pharmacy’s inventory management system.
An Attorney General’s Office press release from March 5 states Hurley knowingly and intentionally altered the pharmacy’s inventory management system to fraudulently conceal his theft of acetaminophen/codeine 300/30 mg (Tylenol 3) and acetaminophen/codeine 300/60 mg (Tylenol 4) from the pharmacy. Tylenol 3 and Tylenol 4 are Schedule III controlled substances.
Hurley stole over 1,600 pills of Tylenol 3 and 580 pills of Tylenol 4.
Hurley plead guilty on Nov. 30, 2018 after pleading not guilty on June 26.
According to a U.S. Attorney General’s Office press release from June, 2018, Hurley was one of three medical professionals who were charged for their role in three separate fraud schemes involving controlled substances.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration led Tactical Diversion Squad which was comprised of law enforcement from the DEA, Ada County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.
The charge of obtaining controlled substances by fraud is punishable by up to four years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and one year of supervised release. The charge of identity theft is punishable by up to twenty years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and three years of supervised release.