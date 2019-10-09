The Idaho Transportation Department is closing Interstate 15 from the Montana border to milepost 167, Idaho State Police report.
ISP reports blowing and drifting winds with heavy snowfall have created hazardous conditions on I-15 from the Montana border to Dubois. Because the surrounding areas are experiencing similar conditions, there is no detour from that area. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and/or find alternate routes if possible. Current road conditions can be obtained by calling 511, or going to http://511.idaho.gov/.