Idaho COVID long-haulers find support in group created by Rigby man

Travis Smith, Rigby resident and husband of Kindsey Brent Smith, was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 25 of 2020. Now nearly ten months later, Smith continues to struggle with long-term side effects.
“To be honest, I was never really concerned about catching it,” Smith said. “The common consensus was that people with autoimmune disorders, health issues and the elderly were the only ones that should be concerned. I still wore a mask and distanced but I wasn’t too worried about it.”
Smith’s main lasting symptom is tachycardia.
Smith was diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) at the age of eight and before his COVID diagnosis, he usually only had two STC episodes a year, which he said wasn’t really much of of an inconvenience. A month after COVID, Smith deals with an episode an average of three to four times a week.
“It’s been difficult to manage,” Smith said. “I’ve had to see cardiologists and now I wear a heart monitor. I’m on a medication that makes it a bit better but I’m still dealing with several episodes a week from two a year.”
For eight months, Smith said he also struggled with fatigue and shortness of breath – things he’d never struggled with before.
“I was an avid runner before – I would run a couple miles a day,” he said. “I felt a lot of chest pressure after and I was having to use inhaler everyday in January.”
Although he had never worried about contracting COVID or the side effects, Smith said dealing with long-lasting symptoms has been difficult with the lack of resources and support.
“You don’t know what you’re going to get when you do get [COVID] but SVT added an interesting aspect,” he said. “As long-haulers have been gathering, tachycardia is a common thing we deal with. There’s a wide range of things we deal with and you’ve got extreme forms of multiple issues.”
Smith wanted to create a group where fellow COVID long-haulers in Idaho could find support, and discuss aspects of their side effects, treatments and medications.
“Even still, there’s no specific resources for Idaho long-haulers,” Smith explained. “Our group members spread from up north in Coeur d’Alene to Boise and eastern Idaho. We receive growing numbers every day, and things have been growing quickly over the last month.”
The primary mission of the group is to provide support. Smith stated that those who develop symptoms can go through a phase or times where it’s been so long that they’ve been struggling and doctors dismiss their experiences that they begin to feel like they’re crazy.
“Once they realize there’s thousands of people dealing with this nationally, they’re provided mental and emotional support in dealing with a long term illness,” he explained. “People have said they’re glad they found the group because they feel like it’s not all in their head.”
Smith said that additionally, there’s strength in numbers.
“As we begin to gather, it gives us more of a voice,” he continued. “So when we’re talking to elected officials, it gives us a little more umph in our statements.”
Smith in conjunction with Solve M.E. (a group aimed at advocating for those with myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome) met with members of Congress Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher, Senators James Risch and Mike Crapo, medical representatives and others in April to discuss their cause.
“We had a good conversation and they were all receptive of what we had to say,” Smith said. “We wanted to raise awareness of this growing problem with long-haulers because about 10% of people that get COVID become long-haulers. There’s also concerns on the economic impact as people have to take off work and get government assistance.”
Smith said there are representatives in Michigan and Virginia that were introducing an assistance act for long-haulers.
The COVID-19 Long Haulers Act was presented by Reps. Don Beyer (D-VA) and Jack Bergman (R-MI) to improve patient experience through education of the public and clinicians about long haulers, synthesizing research on symptoms and treatments and creating research and recommendations to improve response to the long-term COVID-19 symptoms, Beyer’s website details.
“I’m honored to be able to help introduce this important legislation with Rep. Beyer,” said Bergman in a release on the act. “Over the past year, we have seen increasing reports of individuals who have mostly recovered from COVID-19 continuing to experience symptoms months after their initial infection. The problem of Long COVID presents a clear threat on our ability to fully recover from the pandemic, and I’m glad to be a part of bipartisan cooperation to address this issue once again.”
Smith said the meeting with the representatives, although intimidating, was great and rewarding to feel like they made some progress in their goals.
“The primary mission is that there’s support and open dialogue to discuss symptoms, what to look for, tests and potential medications,” Smith said. “I want people to know what to look for in working with their doctors and hopefully get them better.”
Smith said his next step is to begin working with hospitals like Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls to advocate for services in treating long haulers and raise awareness from not just the political side of things, but the medical side as well.
“I personally experienced doctor that wasn’t willing to address my symptoms and they look at that and say ‘it’s not covid, it’s something else,’” Smith said. “It’s a new virus and there’s a lot of learning with that. We’re trying to find people in tune with current research and help get people on the path to recovery.”
The Idaho COVID Long Haulers Facebook group is specifically for Idaho-based long haulers and Smith said people are welcome to join just for support or they’re welcome to reach out and get involved in the workload.
“With the group, I just want to be resource and light in the dark for those that feel alone in their symptoms,” Smith concluded. “To be able to know you’re not making it up and there’s a lot of other people like you, it really can be a light in a difficult time.”
The Idaho COVID Long Haulers Facebook group can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/idcovidlonghaulers.