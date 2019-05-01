The Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority board held an emergency meeting the morning of April 22 and voted to dissolve. The closure of the local bus service, which has existed since 1994 and has several lines in Idaho Falls and surrounding towns, comes amid financial problems at the agency, including losing out on federal payments during last winter’s government shutdown and Federal Transit Administration spending restrictions imposed after a series of audit failures.
“The Federal Transit Administration notified the Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority in November 2018 of its concern regarding the transit agency’s lack of financial controls,” an FTA spokesman said in an email Tuesday. “In February 2019, FTA placed TRPTA on drawdown restrictions, prohibiting it from receiving capital expenditure funds, after a Financial Management Report recommended corrective actions to address the situation and restore access to federal funds. FTA is coordinating with the Idaho Transportation Department to review options, including re-assigning federal funds to another eligible agency to provide transit service to Idaho Falls area residents.”
Those restrictions led the city of Idaho Falls, TRPTA’s biggest local funder, to withhold its funding.
Rigby City Clerk Dave Swager said the Rigby City Council was approached by TRPTA representative, Bob Fitzgibbons in July 2018 requesting city support.
According to minutes from the July 5 city council meeting, Fitzgibbons requested that the city support TRPTA in the amount of $5,000 for 2019, but the council decided to table the matter. Swager told The Star April 24 that the topic was never presented later and that the city didn’t give the $5,000.
During the meeting, the council discussed supporting TRPTA over other private carriers, but felt any support to TRPTA would be against public policy.
In 2017, Fitzgibbons said TRPTA recorded a total of 1,727 rides, 865 of which were consumer rides and 862 were Medicaid eligible rides.
He noted that increasing costs and use of services was making TRPTA look at the local communities for financial support. Jefferson County Clerk Colleen Poole said Jefferson County did not provide support to TRPTA either.
Fitzgibbons said TRPTA made stops at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center and Journeys, but did not service the west side of the county.
FTA audited TRPTA in 2018, sending the agency a copy of the audit in December and expressing concern about numerous accounting and bookkeeping procedures and errors. According to a letter FTA Regional Administrator Linda Gehrke sent in February, FTA had found similar problems in 2013 and 2016 audits.
Gehrke wrote that FTA was putting restrictions on TRPTA’s major equipment and infrastructure purchases, and requiring FTA approval for some payments because it wasn’t satisfied with TRPTA’s response and said the agency had missed a deadline to reply with a corrective action plan.
“Further, FTA will not be obligating any new grant agreements to TRPTA until such time that TRPTA can demonstrate adequate technical capacity and financial management capabilities in a correction action plan complete with reasonable implementation dates,” Gehrke wrote.
The Idaho Falls City Council decided in March to withhold its payment to TRPTA until the audit issues were resolved. TRPTA board Chairman Michael O’Bleness sent Gehrke a response a couple of days later with a corrective action plan promising to tighten accounting procedures.
As well as running fixed bus lines, TRPTA provides rides to some people with disabilities or who are medically fragile. The timeline for when services will end isn’t fixed but the dissolution is expected to take about 90 days at this point.
“Those discussions (with other agencies) will really be what drives that time frame that it takes, from the board of directors’ standpoint,” O’Bleness said. “We think to shut it down in an orderly process, to give people plenty of time to rebook the rides on other services from the Medicaid standpoint and from cities and counties to have an opportunity to do some planning.”
Idaho Falls City Councilwoman Michelle Ziel-Dingman, who is the city’s representative on the TRPTA board, said the board would meet sometime in the near future to plan out the details.
“We want to assure that the services that are currently being provided are potentially maintained by a different provider and that clients/riders and employees have as much notice (as possible), as well as our stakeholders and partners,” she said.
TRPTA serves about 1,000 people a month and provides more than 23,000 rides over the course of a year, O’Bleness said.
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper plans to put together a working group to discuss how to move forward. She said some people who rely on TRPTA for medical rides might be able to use Medicaid dollars on rides with private services. Taking care of them, she said, would be a priority.
“There’s no doubt in anybody’s mind that TRPTA provided an important service, and as we try to figure out a path forward that’s the primary, number one concern in my mind,” she said.
Ziel-Dingman, who also heads the Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board, said she wants to make sure the services TRPTA provide continue in some form.
“I am supportive of providing these services, and providing financial and planning assistance to provide these services, to the residents who need them,” she said. “And I look forward to the next phase of this conversation.”
Post Register and The Jefferson Star