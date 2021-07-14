Idaho Falls Fire Department Fire Chief Dwayne Nelson informed the Jefferson County Commissioners by a 25% increase to the current contract the county has through the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The county has had this contract through the fire department for decades.
According to the 2020 contract, the amount for the year was $212,784. This is the amount that Jefferson County paid to utilize the Idaho Falls ambulances.
Idaho Falls Fire Chief Dwayne Nelson stated to the commissioners the growth of Rigby will become unsustainable in the near future with this contract alone.
“As we continue the increase in call volume, it will drive up the cost,” said Nelson. “The cost of services is going up. This increase gets us much closer, but not all of the way.”
Idaho Falls EMS Chief Eric Day stated he believes they are getting closer to a more concrete plan, but there is still a lot of work to do.
“Hopefully sometime in the next fiscal year, we will have a more solid plan,” said Day. “There’s a lot of moving parts. We’re gonna be assisting Central Fire and continuing those discussions.”
Day stated in a later interview that three years ago, the Idaho Falls Fire Department reviewed the budget on the contract with the Jefferson County commissioners to see what the costs were to provide services in Jefferson County. They saw that the Idaho Falls Fire Department needed to significantly add increases to the contract to supplement the increase in services.
“The call volume got enough that we had to plan on big increases,” said Day. “We told the commissioners three years ago that it would be a 25% increase every year until we could cover the costs of the ambulances. The increases are to make sure that Bonneville taxpayers aren’t subsidizing the cost of the ambulances for Jefferson County.”
Day stated that over time, the number of calls and ambulances needed in Jefferson County has increased greatly, meaning they are in Jefferson County anywhere from ten to eleven times a day and with two to three ambulances at any given time.
“It’s actually a really good system,” said Day. “We have a great relationship with Central Fire, but we have to make sure that we’re charging enough to cover the costs.”
According to Day, the Idaho Falls Fire Department held off on the 25% increase during 2020 because of COVID. The department was unsure what the call volume would be or what the budgets would look like. This year they are looking to get back on track and have the proper increase to the contract.
Day stated they were in discussion with the commissioners and Central Fire before the Rigby Middle School shooting about Jefferson County getting a single ambulance for the residents.
Day also stated that to run an ambulance costs anywhere from $600,000 to $650,000 per year.
“The contract isn’t able to keep up with the cost of providing the services,” said Day. “One ambulance is probably feasible for Jefferson County, but you frequently need three ambulances at a time. The county may still need the contract even if there is an ambulance in the county.”
The commissioners have stated they want to make sure they are providing the best services that they can without raising the taxes on the residences.
“We look forward to continuing to provide our services up there and we do everything we can to keep our costs as low as possible for the citizens,” Day said. “We have the same problems down here. The whole area is just getting busier and busier.”