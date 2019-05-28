Police are searching for a man who shot a parked, unoccupied car during a dispute over the weekend.
Idaho Falls Police Department says the suspect was in an argument with the resident of an apartment building on 4th Street on Saturday morning. He proceeded to fire multiple shots into a parked car before fleeing the scene. Police say that no injuries were reported and that nobody in the building was in serious danger of being injured.
The department says that it knows the identity of the shooter but has been unable to locate him since they arrived on the scene Saturday. The suspect is being charged with felony malicious injury to property along with the unlawful possession and discharge of a firearm.
To submit a tip related to the shooting or the suspect, contact the Bonneville-Idaho Falls Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org.
Brennen Kauffman
Post Register