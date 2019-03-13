Governor Brad Little announced March 1 Idaho’s participation in an innovative cybersecurity training partnership with SANS Institute, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification for professionals in governments and commercial institutions worldwide.
The partnership – which is also supported by Idaho National Laboratory and the Idaho STEM Action Center – aims to inspire the next generation of cybersecurity professionals and identify talented youth across Idaho.
Open to female high school students, the Girls Go CyberStart initiative encourages participants to explore their interests in cyber studies, learn core cybersecurity skills, and build confidence in problem-solving.
“My administration is focused on advancing Idaho’s education system so our talented young students have the opportunity to pursue technical careers in Idaho and beyond,” Little said. “Initiatives such as Girls Go CyberStart allow Idaho to partner with world-leading experts to develop the next generation of cybersecurity leaders and innovators.”
High school girls may register for Girls Go CyberStart through March 20, when the games begin. Participating students do not need prior cybersecurity knowledge or IT experience. All that is required is a computer and an Internet connection. College students may register for the related Cyber FastTrack game and they will be able to start playing on April 5.
More information on the program can be found at girlsgocyberstart.org and at cyber-fasttrack.org.