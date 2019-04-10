REXBURG – The Idaho Judicial Review Council plans to interview eight candidates in hopes of filling the vacancy created after former Seventh District Judge Greg Moeller was nominated for the Idaho Supreme Court in December by former Gov. Butch Otter.
Judge Jon Shindurling came out of retirement to temporarily take Justice Moller’s place in January.
Seventh District Court judicial candidates met with Judicial Review Council officials April 2 at the Madison County Courthouse.
Those applying for Moeller’s former job are as follows: Jared W. Allen, a private practice attorney in Idaho Falls; James H. Barrett, a Magistrate Judge of the Seventh Judicial District in Challis, Idaho; Steven W. Boyce, Magistrate Judge of the Seventh Judicial District, Idaho Falls; Daniel R. Clark, Prosecuting Attorney for Bonneville County; Sean J. Coletti, a private practice attorney in Idaho Falls; Michelle Radford Mallard, Magistrate Judge of the Seventh District in Idaho Falls; Kipp L. Manwaring, a private practice lawyer in Idaho Falls and Manuel T. Murdock, a private practice attorney in Blackfoot.
On April 3 the council narrowed the applicants to the following: Boyce, Mallard, Manwaring and Murdock.
According to the council’s webpage, Moeller’s replacement will hear cases in Madison County and in other counties making up the Seventh Judicial District. At times Moeller also served as the judge in Fremont County court hearings.
Qualifying judicial candidates are required to be at least 30 years old, a U.S. citizen, an elector of the State of Idaho and have been a legal resident of the state for at least two continuous years prior to being appointed. The new judge must also be in good standing as an active or judicial member of the Idaho State Bar for at least two years before being appointed. He or she must have held a law license or held a judicial office in one or more jurisdictions for at least a decade before being appointed. The new judge should also live at the place designated as residential chambers.
The job pays $135,400 a year plus benefits.
Justice Moeller served as the Seventh District Court Judge for nearly a decade. In that time, he presided over more than 50 trials in seven different counties during his tenure in the Upper Valley. He also oversaw the Upper Valley Mental Health Court and served on five Idaho Supreme Court committees, including the faculty for training new judges.
Moeller is the first judge chosen from southeastern Idaho to serve on the Idaho Supreme Court in 30 years. He applied for the Idaho Supreme Court three times during a 14-month period before being selected for his current job in December.
Lisa Dayley Smith
Upper Valley Standard Journal