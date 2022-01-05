Idaho leads the nation in largest growing state

The 2020 Census was recently released, labeling Idaho as the fastest growing state in the United States.
From July 2020 to July 2021, Idaho’s statewide population grew by 53,151 residents — a one-year growth rate of 2.9%, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates released Tuesday. The next closest states rate were Montana and Utah, both of which grew at a 1.7% clip. Montana added 18,078 residents in the same 12-month window, while Utah’s population increased by 56,291.
However, the Idaho Department of Labor stated the U.S. population grew by 0.1%, the slowest growth since the nation’s founding, adding just 392,665 people. The slower-than-average growth was attributed to a combination of decreased net international migration, decreased fertility and increased mortality due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho’s annual population growth from 2020 to 2021 at 2.9% led the other 49 states and Washington, D.C., in percent increase for the fifth consecutive year. The state gained 53,151 new residents – the ninth largest numeric change in the nation — for a new population estimate of 1.9 million, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates released this week.
According to Idaho State Representative Rod Furniss, he stated he is happy about the growth, but one thing he wants to preserve is the culture of Idaho.
“I want to keep the culture friendly, kind and Republican,” Furniss said.
Furniss reaffirmed Idaho is growing really fast, but so far we have been able to manage that growth as best as we can. There have been some cities that have fallen behind on sewer and infrastructure, Furniss said, but he believes the state will be just fine.
Of course, Jefferson County is growing as fast as everyone else, Furniss pointed out, and we are seeing a lot of subdivisions going in and a lot of multi-family housing. Furniss stated Planning and Zoning has been doing a great job of keeping up and taking care of everyone.
Idaho has the leadership in place to make Idaho a prosperous place, Furniss said.
“Growth is a touchy thing in our area,” Furniss said. “It’s critical we continue to grow, but we want to maintain our culture and way of living, and I think we can do that.”
Jefferson County Commissioner Shayne Young stated the county has a lot of challenges ahead. Young said, personally, he doesn’t like it, but they can’t stop the growth, they have to be prepared for the growth.
Young said the growth has been a lot to deal with; for every house that is built, the county averages 1.5 school age children, which has put a burden on the local schools. For 2021, Young said the county will have added around 500 additional students to the schools.
Young also pointed out the growth in Rigby has also impacted the traffic in the area; it’s difficult for anyone to get around Rigby because of the added traffic.
“The growth is great if it pays for itself and creates jobs, but the tax paying is not being spread equally,” Young said.
One thing is, as a county, Young said they have to collect enough taxes to provide the services each citizen requires. It can be difficult for residents to understand that taxes aren’t being lowered because more residents are moving in, Young said. One of the reasons taxes are going up is because of the schools; it takes a lot of money to run them, said Shayne.
Young hopes that Rigby will be able to attract more businesses because of the growth. As Rigby attracts more people, they are looking to attract a larger tax base through businesses.
“One thing we are working on right now is our ordinances and preparing for growth and our future,” Young said. “We are very prepared at county level for growth.”
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway stated the growth is both a blessing and a curse.
With growth comes the need for infrastructural updates such as road, bridges and facilities, Hathaway said. Hathaway also mentioned Rocky Mountain Power is fighting to catch up if not stay ahead.
Hathaway stated they have anticipated the growth and have been preparing for what has been coming for years. The county is in the midst of working on updating it’s ordinances, Hathaway said.
For the County, Hathaway mentioned Jefferson County has received over 600 building permits.
“It’s a blessing because it’s nice for people to recognize what a beautiful and nice place it is to live, but the challenge is anticipating growth and keeping it a nice place and preserving the values that everybody comes here to enjoy,” Hathaway said.
Jefferson County, according to Hathaway, has had the highest growth in 2021 than it’s had in the last ten years.
Hathaway also reaffirmed that when people move here, it impacts the schools, the traffic, and it’s is very visible and apparent the county has challenges.
“We are being proactive to continue to anticipate the growth and how we can best deal with it within the confines of the budget we have,” said Hathaway. “All of the county departments are aware of these issues facing us and we are all taking steps to work together to have a combined effort and are consciences of preserving the quality of life.”