Central Fire District will soon receive training from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare which will allow them to carry, administer and leave behind Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal medication, according to Fire Chief Carl Anderson.
The state of Idaho has seen an increase of opioid use, which prompted the adoption of the Leave-behind program for Narcan, also known as naloxone. According to the Department of Health and Welfare’s website, the aim of the program is to supplement naloxone distribution points, such as law enforcement agencies and emergency medical responders, with leave-behind kits to expand naloxone access for high-risk individuals.
“If we go out on an emergency where someone has overdosed,” Anderson said, “we hit them with a dose, bring them around and to a hospital, and leave the second dose with the homeowner in case it happens again.”
According to Anderson, Jefferson County has seen an increase of opioid abuse. He stated they have seen more overdose cases in the last two to three years than they have before. Not all overdoses are illicit use of the drug, he said, as sometimes an overdose can occur by accident, such as an elderly person who confused their medications, or a small child ingesting a parent’s medication while unsupervised.
Local law enforcement in Jefferson County already carry Narcan to administer whenever it is necessary, Anderson said. He also stated several surrounding areas already carry it, as well. The Idaho Falls ambulances carry Narcan, as do Idaho Falls law enforcement officers.
“The reason we originally opted not to carry Narcan was because of the expiration dates,” Anderson said. “We didn’t think we’d be able to use the Narcan before it expired.”
Because of the recent increase of opioid overdoses the county has seen, however, Anderson now believes it would be beneficial for them to carry the kits.
The training will take place for CFD personnel in one of the classrooms at the station. According to Anderson it will be a quick training where attendees will view a video prepared by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Afterward, the attendees will receive training from qualified individuals on how to identify the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose. The National Institute on Drug Abuse states Narcan will only reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, and will not work to reverse the effects of overdoses of other drugs such as cocaine or methamphetamines. Because of this, it is important to identify the proper subjects administration and the leave-behind kits.
“We’ve seen the effects of opioid abuse,” Anderson said, “and we’ve seen the effects of how Narcan can help.”
The Leave-Behind program will provide approximately 70 Narcan kits to CFD, which will be split between all four stations, according to Anderson, and both Fire Chiefs will carry Narcan kits on their person.
The training will be a one-time event for CFD personnel, and will not require a repeat after CFD acquires their ambulance from Blaine County, which should be arriving soon, according to Anderson.