Idaho Lottery helps Midway teacher bring classroom to the 21st century

Clarynn Yearsley's second-grade classroom was awarded with 25 new Chromebooks and a charging cart, a $1,825 value. Pictured above is Mrs. Yearsley and her second-grade class holding the computers from the Idaho Lottery Classroom Wishlist Program on Feb. 1.

 Photo Courtesy of The Idaho Lottery

Representatives for the Idaho Lottery arrived in Menan on Feb. 1 to distribute two awards at Midway Elementary School, one of which will aid a local teacher bring helpful technology into her classroom.

Second grade teacher Clarynn Yearsley was awarded a set of 25 Chromebooks and a Chromebook charging cart for her classroom, a total value of $1,825. This was awarded through the Classroom Wishlist program sponsored by the Idaho Lottery.


