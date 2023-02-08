Idaho Lottery helps Midway teacher bring classroom to the 21st century

Clarynn Yearsley's second-grade classroom was awarded with 25 new Chromebooks and a charging cart, a $1,825 value. Pictured above is Mrs. Yearsley and her second-grade class holding the computers from the Idaho Lottery Classroom Wishlist Program on Feb. 1.
Representatives for the Idaho Lottery arrived in Menan on Feb. 1 to distribute two awards at Midway Elementary School, one of which will aid a local teacher bring helpful technology into her classroom.
Second grade teacher Clarynn Yearsley was awarded a set of 25 Chromebooks and a Chromebook charging cart for her classroom, a total value of $1,825. This was awarded through the Classroom Wishlist program sponsored by the Idaho Lottery.
"Technology has changed education for the better," said Yearsley in her Classroom Wishlist submission. "I want my students to be able to experience education through technology."
The Classroom Wishlist Program is an ongoing monthly program for which Idaho teachers can submit proposals and requests from the lottery, according to Idaho Lottery Public Information Specialist David Workman.
Workman stated they receive a dozen to 15 proposals each month. A committee then decides how to distribute the monthly budget of about $10,000 amongst a variety of projects.
In her submission, Yearsley stated her classroom shares a set of iPads between all the second-grade classes in the school. While the iPads are great, she stated her students were not able to receive much typing practice, which is something they would need in the real world.
Yearsley expressed a desire to teach her students how to write a paper using internet research, as well as teach them internet safety and manners and introduce them to educational forms of technology in the classroom they can be excited to use at home.
"A twenty-first century classroom requires twenty-first century technology and these items would make this possible," she said.
The Idaho Lottery also delivered a Sweethearts School Hero award to Laurie Thompson, Midway's Title 1 Teacher and Coordinator. This award consisted of a $250 Visa gift card and a giant Sweethearts box filled with school supplies and other fun prizes.
Thompson was nominated by Midway Secretary Elizabeth Bennett. Bennett's nomination stated Thompson has taught Title 1 for several years and worked with many students. She stated Thompson spends several hours after school and on weekends reviewing test scores to find the best way to use school interventions to help each individual student.
"She will willingly jump in and help," Bennet said, "even if it means she has to work even longer to finish her own tasks... She is a wonderful person who deserves some recognition for all the effort and support she gives to Midway and the students."
According to Workman, both prizes are programs held apart from the Idaho Lottery's yearly dividend to Idaho Department of Education and are awards given to schools in addition to those dividends.
In the year 2022, The Idaho Lottery dividends to Jefferson Joint School District #251, Ririe Joint School District #252, West Jefferson School District #253 and Clark County School District #161 totaled over $800,000.
Idaho Lottery contributions in 2022 to District #251 alone were $659,042, and contributions to District #252 were $71,917. The Lottery contributed $59,299 to West Jefferson Schools and $12,503 to Clark County schools.
Lottery contributions to all four school districts in 2021 were used for general routine maintenance as well as heating, water, plumbing and electrical repairs and other building updates.
