Governor Brad Little moved the state back to Stage 3 of the Idaho COVID-19 response plan with modifications to the stage Oct. 26.
“Hospitals throughout the state are quickly filling up or are already full with COVID-19 patients and other patients, and way too many healthcare workers are out sick with COVID-19,” Governor Little said in a press release.
Under the new Stage 3:
n Indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people or less.
n Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25-percent capacity.
n Physical distancing requirements are in place for gatherings of all types.
n Long-term care facilities will not be allowed to operate without requiring masks on their premises.
n There will be seating only at bars, restaurants, and nightclubs. Nightclubs can only operate as bars.
n Employers should continue to protect at-risk employees by allowing telework or by making special accommodations for these individuals in the workplace.
All individuals and businesses should follow recommended protocols for minimizing transmission of the virus available at Rebound.Idaho.Gov.
Little said the new order does not mean the economy is on lockdown, nor does it mean that in-person church services will end. It does not mean travel is restricted in and out of the state either.
“I sincerely hope that some people have finally passed the point of thinking the pandemic is not real or not a big deal, or that their personal actions don’t really affect anything,” Little said. “We have seen the direct impact between rising case numbers in our communities and the overwhelming impacts on our healthcare system – something that affects all of us, whether we have COVID or not.”
Concern was voiced though after the move to Stage 3 on it’s effectiveness, with Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly releasing a statement Oct. 27 stating, “We appreciate Gov. Little recognizing the hard work of Idaho educators. However, the lack of accountability related to testing, tracing and transparency remains a major concern in our schools. Without it, and with physical space limited by classroom sizes in our state that rank sixth highest in the country, we have little confidence that the move to Stage 3 will keep students and educators safe in many areas of the state.”
McInelly went on to say that that the state is in a crisis and that communities have a responsibility to follow medical advice and safety protocols.
“We hope true partnerships between educators and administrators eclipses politics and develops one set of rules for how schools can operate safely,” the statement said. “We look forward to cementing those rules together with our communities and parents.”