Jefferson County has been moved back into the minimal risk level after 14 consecutive days of average cases falling below 15 per 10,000. According to a release by Eastern Idaho Public Health, wearing face coverings is no longer mandatory for the county.
Governor Brad Little also announced the state’s move into stage 3 of the Rebound Idaho Plan as case counts and hospitalizations lower in Idaho.
“When we moved back to Stage 2 in November, case counts were spiking and hospitals were bracing for the worst,” Little said in a press release Feb. 2. “Today, thanks to our collective good efforts, those case counts are much lower and trending downward. Idaho now has one of the lowest rates of spread in the nation.”
The release continued, stating that Idaho was now surrounded by states with a variant strain that is more contagious and that it was only a matter of time before Idahoans became exposed.
“However, moving forward to Stage 3 is not a signal to let up on our collective good efforts,” Little said. “Idaho has the strongest economy in the nation and the most financially solvent state budget. Let’s keep it that way. We must stay vigilant.”
Under the Stage 3 Stay Healthy Guidelines:
• Idaho remains open but with necessary limitations to protect lives, healthcare access, and the economy.
• Gatherings should be limited to 50 or fewer people. This does not apply to political and religious expression, educational activities, and health care related events such as COVID-19 testing or vaccination events. It does not apply to youth sporting events, as long as organizers comply with spectator plans administered by the Idaho State Board of Education.
• Face coverings are strongly recommended. Face coverings continue to be required for long-term care facilities.
• Bars, restaurants, and nightclubs should continue to operate with seating only.
• Everyone, including businesses, should follow physical distancing and sanitation recommendations.
• Large events, such as trade shows, weddings, and sporting venues with more than 50 people, may receive an exemption if the organizer submits an attestation to the local public health district confirming the event will follow necessary physical distancing and hygiene protocols as outlined in their safe operations plan.
More information can be found at www.rebound.idaho.gov/stage-3-stay-healthy-guidelines.