The Rigby FFA chapter participated in the 50th annual Land and Homesite Evaluation and Range Evaluation Career Development Events on Oct. 12-14, 2021 in Homedale and Burley, Idaho.
The members participating in the Land and Homesite Evaluation Career Development Event were Tobee Holman, Daradie Peck, Brianna Bohney, Blyss Miller, and Mack Poole. The event was held in Burley on October 14th. The team was tested on their ability to determine characteristics of land and make decisions for best management practices. Members were required to determine texture, slope, depth of soil, and erosion loss. The team placed 5th in state and Tobee Holman placed 8th individually.
The Idaho Rangeland Evaluation Career Development Event was held in Homedale on October 12th. Team members Halle Miller, Hayden Griffeth, Elly Thomas, and Kayda Hickman were evaluated on their ability to identify range plants, calculate stocking rates, determine biomass, and their ability to estimate range condition. The team placed fifth in the state. Hallee Miller earned individual recognition for being the high individual in range plant identification and was the 8th high individual overall. The team will compete at the Western National Range Evaluation Event in Baker City, Oregon in November.