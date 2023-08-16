Crime in both Jefferson and Clark Counties has gone down from 2021 to 2022, according to the the Idaho State Police Unified Crime report released this summer. Jefferson County saw a 16 percent drop in crime while Clark County saw a 37 percent drop between the two years.
Specifically, in Jefferson County, the numbers for offenses per 1,000 people in fraud, destruction, assault, sexual offenses, homicide and robbery have declined significantly between 2021 and 2022.
According to the report shared by the stated, cases of fraud, per 1,000 people in the county, decreased from 54 to 42 in 2022. Cases of destruction went down from 67 to 51.
More significantly, cases of assault per 1,000 people went down from 2021’s high of 115 to only 59, decreasing by 48 percent. Sexual cases decreased from 18 cases per thousand to only 7 in 2022, the report illustrated.
Both cases of robbery and homicide decreased by 100 percent, however, both offenses were already low; in 2021 there was only one case of robbery per thousand people. There were none in 2022. Homicide in 2021 showed only 2 per thousand people and decreased to none in 2022.
Typically in growing cities and counties, the uptick in population also spurs and uptick in overall crime. While the general numbers for Jefferson County don’t show a significant overall increase in crime, certain crimes have, indeed still increased.
Crimes like burglary, which increased by nearly 67 percent (from 21 to 35 cases per thousand). Theft and counterfeiting saw significant raises, in the 33-36 percent range.
“These are the kind of crimes that go up with growing population,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson, “and it has; it’s a curve.”
Other offenses, such as weapon-related offenses and stolen property remained the same, illustrating no change between the two years.
“We’ve definitely hit patrols harder,” Anderson stated, regarding the lower crime statistics. “But calls for service are definitely up. While they might not be criminal all the time, calls are up and that’s also what tends to go up along with population.”
Much the same as Jefferson County, the report shows overall crime in Clark County dropped by 36.91 percent between 2021 and 2022. While the report shares cases of each offense per 1,000 in population, it is notable that according to the 2020 United States Census results, Clark County has a population of only 792.
In the small county, cases involving fraud, larceny and drugs decreased between the two years by 50 to 56 percent. The most significant decrease was seen in drug cases which came down from 86 cases in 2021 to only 37 in 2022.
Other cases, such as fraud which went from two counts in 2021 to one in 2022, also showed significant percentage changes, but had a smaller number of cases to begin with. Larceny went from 15 cases to seven. Cases of destruction went from five to two in 2022. Counterfeiting, which shows a 100 percent decrease in 2022 went from one case in 2021 to none the following year.
