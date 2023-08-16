Crime in both Jefferson and Clark Counties has gone down from 2021 to 2022, according to the the Idaho State Police Unified Crime report released this summer. Jefferson County saw a 16 percent drop in crime while Clark County saw a 37 percent drop between the two years.

Specifically, in Jefferson County, the numbers for offenses per 1,000 people in fraud, destruction, assault, sexual offenses, homicide and robbery have declined significantly between 2021 and 2022.


