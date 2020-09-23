Jefferson County continues to stay under the Eastern Idaho Public Health Moderate Risk Level.
With 485 total cases, Jefferson County had 42 active cases of COVID-19 and an active rate of 23.1 per 10,000 as of Sept. 21.
Under the moderate risk level, the county continues to stay under restrictions including limited social gatherings that provide 28 sq. ft. per person (or a three ft. radius) and required face coverings (over the nose and mouth) in public places and when other non-household members are present when physical distancing cannot be maintained
According to the Order documents, violation or failure to comply could constitute a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment or both per Idaho Code 39-419.
The Order went into effect Aug. 10, meaning Jefferson County has been in the moderate risk level and under a mask mandate for over a month.
The health district as a whole has seen over 3,900 cases and 20 deaths.
All eight counties in the health district have fallen under the Moderate Risk level at one point, with Clark, Teton and Lemhi county currently the only three counties in the Minimal Risk level.
Clark County has had a total of 31 cases and had six active cases as of Sept. 21. Due to Clark County’s low population, their parameters for being in the Moderate Risk level is looked at on a case-by-case basis.
According to Healthline, COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020 behind cancer and heart disease. Although South Dakota has the highest positivity rate of COVID-19 tests at 17%, Idaho isn’t far behind with a 15% positivity rate.
The United States as a whole reported over 6.83 million cases and 199,000+ deaths as of Sept. 21. Idaho reports 37,768 cases and 443 deaths.